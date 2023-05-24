Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Look Inside Antero Resources' Cash Box

May 24, 2023 10:16 PM ETAntero Resources Corporation (AR)AM2 Comments
Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.89K Followers

Summary

  • Antero Resources reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter.
  • We believe that weak second quarter results might continue, likely showing enough free cash to pay the bills, nothing more.
  • Marching through the rest of this year, its businesses appear to be significantly improving.
Cuban Convertible Pesos (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/CUC' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/CUC' title='Crawford United Corporation'>CUC</a>) inside a Cuban cigar box

Jamie/iStock via Getty Images

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) reported positive cash flow for March even with extremely low natural gas (NG) pricing. In our view, the most interesting message from the quarterly report was management's almost complete ignorance of its financial performance. Instead, the slide show, rather a dog and pony

This article was written by

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.89K Followers
I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.