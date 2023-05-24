Jamie/iStock via Getty Images

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) reported positive cash flow for March even with extremely low natural gas (NG) pricing. In our view, the most interesting message from the quarterly report was management's almost complete ignorance of its financial performance. Instead, the slide show, rather a dog and pony show, with the requisite message opened by discussing drilling successes followed by its competitive pristine stance among its closest peers. In a time, when the appropriate headline should have read 'cash flow health', opening the cash box, formerly known as a cigar box, for investors, is by far the most important topic. What seems like a piece of cake turned into a complex monster. With both crude oil and NG pricing under pressure, NG falling the most at roughly 75%, understanding possible cash break even values plus relative changes from deviations is our hope when opening the box. Let's go make an attempt to crack it.

The Business & Landscape

Antero sells into several commodity markets: NG, NGLs divided into two categories, ethane and C3+s, and oil. The company has eliminated hedging. From the latest 10-Q on the issue of swaps (hedges), "Assuming our 2023 production is the same as our production in 2022, 1% of our production for 2023 will be hedged through fixed price commodity swaps."

Several slides, from the 1st quarter presentation, offer investors a just cleaned window view inside Antero's operations.

The first describes, among other things, the revenue makeup for the coming year with liquids making up half of the revenue, much different than last year.

Antero Resources' 1st Quarter

The next describes breakeven price points for NG, again among other things.

Antero Resources' 1st Quarter

From the middle of the slide, the breakeven value of the company's production costs are divided into three types: cash at the top, followed by interest charges from debt and at the bottom in green, maintenance capital. A reminder, Resources owns 29% of Antero Midstream (AM) which pays Resources approximately $30 million a quarter in cash. From a cash breakeven view, Midstream pays all of the debt interest on the approximately $1.1 billion. The cash percentage equals approximately half of the total $2.5 breakeven price. In essence, Antero generates cash at prices above $1.5.

Continuing, the next slide illustrates the C2+ market place, a product group which will provide half of this year's revenue.

Antero Resources' 1st Quarter

Market demands for this group remains tight and will continue to do so putting increased upward price pressures.

Management provided a general guidance slide showing its thoughts for 2023. At the 4th quarter report, they also noted that at the current market conditions investors could expect a cash flow of approximately $1 billion.

Antero Resources' 1st Quarter

Going forward, a significant portion of this estimate relies upon the price of crude oil. From OilPrice's 'Goldman Sachs: Oil Markets To Face Supply Crisis In 2024' comes this prediction, “Are we going to run out of spare production capacity? Potentially by 2024, you start to have a serious problem.’’ The direction of the price of crude remains opposite its fundamentals something that can't forever continue. At some point, crude pricing will be strongly supporting.

Fetching Data

It's time to go data fetching, lift the lid on that box. Long Player wrote a comment on our article, Antero Resources: It's About A Bright Future, Silly, describing a complex matrix needed to asset natural gas breakeven points,

"The breakeven for NG is dependent upon what prices they receive for the other stuff like propane and ethane (oil too). So it is a matrix of prices and that matrix has to average a certain amount for breakeven. Last year when oil prices soared that breakeven dropped to like $.55. Right now its probably around $2.00 or so."

Staying within the spirit of this insight, our approach includes the variations for critical elements. A graph showing last quarter's revenue values from its latest 10-Q follows.

Antero March 10-Q

In March, NG revenue equaled approximately $675 million with C2+ revenue at $500 million. With revenues for last quarter established, a less than advertised page on the Resource site showing cash flows, is a summary included next. The table isn't a full reproduction, but includes what we believe are the key elements.

Cash Flow (Thousands) * March 23 March 22 Net Income $ 261,202 $ (174,696) Net Cash from Operations $344 $566 Cash Expenses Drilling & Property Acquisitions ($352) ($216) Misc. $0.5 $0.75 Stock Repurchase ($75) ($100) Mics. ($64) ($46) Total ($146) $204 Borrowing Debt Added $146 ($203) Net Cash $0.0 $0.0 Click to enlarge

* Within rounding errors the last total equals zero.

The first observation shows that the company isn't building cash. In our view, several of the critical line items are discretionary or elastic in significant fashion including: drilling capital and property, stock repurchase and some of the miscellaneous. For example, Resources added $145 million in debt, but spent almost $500 million in elastic categories. In reality, at the basement NG pricing, the company still generated approximately $350 million in cash to support its business. Of note, the company spent 35% of its capital budget in its first 25% of the year suggesting that going forward spending should decrease to $225 million per quarter.

Estimating 2nd Quarter

During the 2nd quarter, extreme NG weakness continues(d) with eventually crude oil pricing following. Fortunately, management includes a weekly updated slide dealing with C3+ and NG pricing.

Antero Resources' Weekly Update

Using the calculation shown at the bottom of the above slide, revenue from NGLs might drop by $50 million (- $5 per Bbl.) from the March quarter.

Next a look at NG follows.

Antero Resources' Weekly Update

From the slide NG dropped from $3.1 to $2 thus far in the quarter. With 1st quarter at $675 million, thus and we emphasize thus far, dropped to an estimated $450 or $225 million less.

Between NGL and NG, 2nd quarter revenue might be $275 million lower or operating cash might be +100 million approximately $100 lower than a budgeted capital, an elastic expenditure. We also note that NG pricing at Henry Hub with the uplift in guidance places the price now at $2.3 to $2.4. Management notes in its disclosure that the numbers shown are for estimating only.

We also displayed above a NG breakeven slide, suggesting that NG generates cash as low as $1.50. With this in mind, it seems prices above $1.80 provide significant cash for the company to remain solvent. In time with future reports adding more detail, investors can learn more about the true cash situation for Antero. For the present, this analysis offers a first look. It isn't as negative as we first thought.

Management's View

Management offered a few thoughts with respect to the market and budgets. We begin with this:

"Touching briefly on our cost outlook, we are beginning to see service costs roll over for rigs and completion crews. We're also seeing a decline in costs for raw materials, such as tubulars, fuel and sand." "During the quarter -- the first quarter, we invested $72 million on land. As previously communicated, this represents just under half of our 2023 land budget of $150 million." "Liquids prices have rebounded from recent lows in early Q1 and fundamental data is pointing to continued recovery throughout this year, especially for the propane barrel." "Additionally, the propane exports hit an all-time weekly high at 1.85 million barrels per day in April, according to EIA data." "The additional VLGCs are expected to reduce shipping rates further and narrow the spread between Mont Belvieu and international pricing, resulting in a tailwind for Antero's C3+ realizations." "Also acting as a cash flow tailwind, our royalty agreement with Martica ended on March 31, 2023, increasing our net royalty interest and wells drilled by 3.75%." "On the gas macro, we continue to expect moderated activity from producers and basins that are outspending cash flow at today's prices. We expect this moderated activity lead to significant volatility in pricing as natural gas demand grows materially in 2024 and beyond, with the second wave of LNG export facilities coming online."

Antero's management view reports improving market pricing conditions going forward. Time will dictate the reality.

The Chart

Included next is a chart built using TradeStation Securities software of Resources.

TradeStation Securities

The lower right corner of the day bar chart shows a classical bottom. Yes, it could continue to fall, but for the first time in the long downward fall, at the very minimum, a first appearance of a bottom appeared. It's time to take the hard look at buying.

Risks

NG pricing is still under a level of pressure creating headwinds, which likely will continue through this year. But Antero's business model thus far remains positive. Management could reduce risk by holding cash during this period. They have chosen not to, something investors need to consider. The actual breakeven natural gas price seems to be at $1.80 or higher with one chart suggesting cash is still spun off above $1.5. In time, results will report more accurate values.

Traders and investors are signaling buy. The future seems to be brightening. We own a small number of shares and plan to continue buying slowly. In our view, AR stock is an add or buy in the low $20s.