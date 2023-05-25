Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intel: Fear When Others Are Fearful Because Fearful Ones Have A Point

May 25, 2023
Vera Glebova profile picture
Vera Glebova
949 Followers

Summary

  • The fall in consumer demand for electronics due to the macroeconomic situation will continue to put pressure on the financial results of Intel.
  • The technological gap between Intel and AMD is still wide.
  • Intel's FCF and net income are in a deep negative zone.
  • You shouldn't be greedy when others are fearful this time.

Entrance of The Intel Museum in Silicon Valley.

JHVEPhoto

Main thesis

Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) value has been decreasing for over 2 years now and there are no signs of improvement. In fact, it's only getting worse: the technological gap is widening and the health of the balance sheet is deteriorating. The corporation's

Counterpoint Research - Shipment Performance Q1 2023

Counterpoint Research

Global Semiconductor Sales Decrease 8.7% in First Quarter; March Sales Tick Up Month-to-Month for First Time Since May 2022

SIA

surveys of consumers michigan university

t.me/TruEcon

Chart
Data by YCharts

AMD and Intel CPU Market Share Report: Recovery on the Horizon (Updated) | Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Individual investor with three-year experience. Current student, studying economics and finance. Exploring opportunities to invest in this tough market.

