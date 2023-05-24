Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Fed Boosts Expected Core Inflation Outlook

May 24, 2023 9:50 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)QQQ, SPY
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
6.04K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed staff boosted the core PCE to 3.8%.
  • The Fed staff expects a recession in Q4 2023.
  • The Fed will likely continue hiking in June unless there is a disturbance related to the US debt ceiling.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Holds News Conference Following Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Drew Angerer

The Fed has released the minutes from the May 2nd FOMC meeting. The May meeting was very important because at this meeting the Fed reached the previously penciled 5.1% level for the Federal Funds rate as the peak for

Summary of Economic Projections

FOMC

Owners' equity in real estate

FRED

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
6.04K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.