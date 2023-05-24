The Fed Boosts Expected Core Inflation Outlook

Drew Angerer

The Fed has released the minutes from the May 2nd FOMC meeting. The May meeting was very important because at this meeting the Fed reached the previously penciled 5.1% level for the Federal Funds rate as the peak for the cycle. Thus, many are now predicting that the Fed will pause at the June meeting.

However, the Fed has not released at the May meeting the Summary of Economic Projections, or the projections outlook for growth, inflation, and the Federal Funds rate. The Fed will release the updated Summary of Economic Projections at the June meeting - and this will be extremely important, because it will reveal the expected policy path.

The minutes from the May meeting reveal what the updated Summary of Economic Projections in June is likely to be, and thus the likely policy path.

Core inflation forecast revised up

The May minutes show that the FOMC participants agreed that inflation was unacceptably high. Specifically, "al­though core goods inflation had moderated since the middle of last year, it had decelerated less rapidly than expected in recent months, despite reports from several business contacts of supply chain constraints continuing to ease". But more importantly "core nonhousing services inflation had shown few signs of slowing in the past few months."

Although the FOMC did not release the Summary of Economic Projections, the staff projections boosted the core inflation outlook, and it very likely this will be in the official Summary of Economic Projections in June:

The staff's core inflation forecast was revised up a little relative to the previous projection. Recent data for core PCE goods prices and the ECI measure of wage growth—the latter of which importantly influences the staff's projection of core nonhousing services inflation—came in above expectations, and the staff judged that supply–demand imbalances in both goods markets and labor markets were easing a bit more slowly than anticipated. On a four-quarter change basis, total PCE price inflation was projected to be 3.1 percent this year, with core inflation at 3.8 percent.

These are the Summary of Economic Projections from the March meeting:

FOMC

The core PCE inflation is boosted from 3.6% to 3.8% for 2023. This is significant. It will be very difficult for the Fed to pause in June, while at the same time boosting the core inflation outlook. Thus, the Fed is likely to hike in June.

Recession expected in Q4 2023

The May FOMC minutes also reveal that the Fed staff now expects the recession to start in Q4 2023, which will likely result in the downgrade in projected economic growth for 2023 and/or 2024.

The economic forecast prepared by the staff for the May FOMC meeting continued to assume that the effects of the expected further tightening in bank credit conditions, amid already tight financial conditions, would lead to a mild recession starting later this year, followed by a moderately paced recovery. Real GDP was projected to decelerate over the next two quarters before declining modestly in both the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year. Real GDP growth over 2024 and 2025 was projected to be below the staff's estimate of potential output growth. The unemployment rate was forecast to increase this year, to peak next year, and then to start declining gradually in 2025.

Taken together, the May minutes are painting the stagflationary outlook.

The expected credit tightness is the key

The variable in the Fed's outlook is the expected credit tightness due to "stress in the banking sector". This is the expected recessionary trigger. However, at this point the Fed is uncertain what exactly the magnitude of the credit tightness will be, which clouds the future policy path.

Participants judged that stress in the banking sector would, in coming quarters, likely induce banks to tighten lending standards by more than they would have in response to higher interest rates alone. However, participants generally noted that it was too early to assess with confidence the magnitude and persistence of these effects on economic activity.

The expected credit tightness is likely to cause a recession. However, the effect on inflation is less certain, and it might not lower inflation at all. This supports the stagflationary outlook.

In discussing the likely effects on inflation of recent banking-sector developments, several participants remarked that tighter credit conditions may not put much downward pressure on inflation in part because lower credit availability could restrain aggregate supply as well as aggregate demand.

Pause, skip, or keep hiking?

The Fed lists the specific factors that it will consider for future decisions on policy actions.

The degree and timing with which cumulative policy tightening restrained economic activity and reduced inflation.

The degree to which tighter credit conditions for households and businesses resulting from events in the banking sector would weigh on activity and reduce inflation.

The pace at which labor market conditions soften and economic growth slows.

What's missing from this picture? The wealth effect. The US consumer is wealthy, it has the record wealth parked in home equity, while the stock market is still within the record highs.

Here is the chart for owners' equity in real estate:

FRED

The US consumer is not going to slow down until the home values drop and the stock market significantly corrects.

The Fed will not state this specifically, but the Fed is aware of the wealth effect, the Fed created this via the excessive monetary stimulus, in addition to the excessive fiscal stimulus. The Fed is fighting the asset price bubbles.

Thus, the Fed will likely have to continue hiking.

The FOMC is now data-dependent, but the core inflation will continue to be sticky as long as the asset price bubbles persist. The Fed is aware of this and admits it will "need to retain optionality".

In fact, the FOMC is now split, some members want to focus on sticky inflation, while some members want to focus on slowing growth.

Some participants commented that, based on their expectations that progress in returning inflation to 2 percent could continue to be unacceptably slow, additional policy firming would likely be warranted at future meetings. Several participants noted that if the economy evolved along the lines of their current outlooks, then further policy firming after this meeting may not be necessary.

But the Fed's mandate is clear: the 2% inflation target and full employment. Slowing economic growth is not in the picture, thus the hawks will likely outweigh.

Implications

The facts are clear, inflation is elevated and sticky. In fact, the Fed is boosting the core inflation outlook. The unemployment rate is extremely low. Thus, the Fed has to continue hiking.

The potential US default (the debt ceiling event) could cause an imminent recession with the sharp increase in the unemployment rate, and the burst of the asset price bubbles. Obviously, the Fed would be able to pivot in this case, by refocusing on the labor market side of the mandate.

The US stock market (SPY) (QQQ) is not priced for 1) the additional Fed hiked, by pricing interest rate cuts in 2023, 2) the expected recession, given the optimistic earnings estimates and high valuations, and 3) possible US default, which seems more likely with every passing day. In fact, the stock market is part of the inflationary problem via the wealth effect.