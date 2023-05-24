Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Strong Headwinds Ahead For South Korea's Housing Market

May 24, 2023 10:46 PM ETEWY, FLKR, KORU
Summary

  • The Korean property market plunged sharply last year, and mortgage rates had not even reached their peak.
  • The market seems to have stabilised recently, but we expect the downturn to continue throughout the year, especially in the non-Seoul area.
  • While we have argued that the housing market will continue to stagnate throughout 2023, we expect the next bull market to arrive in two to three years' time.

Aerial panorama over crowded cityscape rooftops downtown skyscrapers Seoul Korea

fotoVoyager/E+ via Getty Images

By Min Joo Kang, Senior Economist, South Korea and Japan

Korea’s housing market has experienced a significant slump since July last year. A number of factors, including high borrowing costs, tight credit conditions, and previously stringent tax and regulatory

Supply and demand mismatch is a key reason for recent price swings

CEIC, ING estimates

Market liquidity is a key driver for housing demand

CEIC

Demand began to decline when the housing affordability index reached 80

CEIC, HOUSTAT, Korea Real Estate Board

Floating based mortgages added to the debt service burden

CEIC

Bottom fishing as mortgage rules and other transaction rules eased

CEIC

Housing transaction picked up in 1Q23 as mortgage conditions eased further

CEIC

Unsold units will continue to rise in non-Seoul areas

CEIC

Leading indicators for the housing market are falling

CEIC

Jeonse fraud is on the rise

Korea Real Estate Board

Housing market to be differentiated: Seoul vs non-Seoul

KOSIS

Household credit conditions are clearly deteriorating

Credit counselling & recovery service, FSS

Real estate PF stress is an ongoing issue

BoK, FSS

This article was written by

