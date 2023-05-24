Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Guess', Inc. (GES) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 9:54 PM ETGuess', Inc. (GES)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.63K Followers

Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2023 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Fabrice Benarouche - VP, Finance and IR

Carlos Alberini - CEO

Dennis Secor - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Eric Beder - SCC Research

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to the Guess' First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

I would like to turn the call Fabrice Benarouche, Senior Vice President of Finance, Investor Relations, and Chief Accounting Officer.

Fabrice Benarouche

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today. On the call today with me are Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer; and Dennis Secor, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

During today's call, the company will be making forward-looking statements including comments regarding future plans, strategic initiatives, capital allocation, and short and long-term outlook.

The company's actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on risk factors included in today's press release and the company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC. Comments will also reference certain non-GAAP or adjusted measures. GAAP reconciliations and descriptions of these measures can be found in today's earnings release.

Now, I will turn it over to Carlos.

Carlos Alberini

Thank you, Fabrice. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today. We are very pleased with our start to the new fiscal year with first quarter results that highlight the power of our highly diversified business model and the strength of our global distribution.

Our team delivered better than expected revenues, operating profit, and earnings per share. This results were driven by stronger than expected performance from our businesses in Europe, Asia, and from our Americas wholesale segment, which coupled with strong cost controls and improved product margin performance helped to more than offset softness in our

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.