IXC: Trust In OPEC, They Don't See Stranded Asset Risk
Summary
- In our discussion of IXC, we want to identify a new speculative factor that interacts in an important way with oil prices through OPEC supply decisions.
- That is the fact that the oil environment highlights that peak oil is further away than many thought, and stranded asset risk of current oil assets is much lower.
- This means that OPEC is in no rush to deplete reserves and is alright with playing the long game by keeping the oil taps tight.
- IXC has substantial exposure with operating leverage to the price of the oil commodity, and therefore this dynamic, along with a continuing Ukraine war, keeps S/D favourable.
- The late-cycle multiples for oil are likely somewhat unjustified, and we are bullish on IXC and ETFs like it.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) is a large-cap ETF that becomes dominated by exposures to some of the seven sisters and other companies that are substantially levered to the price of the oil commodity. We think that the situation where OPEC keeps supply tight is likely a secular phenomenon and comes with the fact that the Ukraine war could go on for a while, and that sanctions against Russia are likely to be even more secular. Dislocation in oil supply and also the consequent struggle of economies to shift away from oil remind producers of its importance, and that viable alternatives are still far off. We believe stranded asset risks are much less a concern for oil producers, and that is why they are comfortable with price over volume despite industrial economics.
IXC Breakdown
IXC contains many major oil exposures. While many contain some midstream assets, the majority are directly levered to the oil price.
The skew is pretty meaningful to the top 3 holdings of Chevron (CVX), Shell (SHEL) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).
The only thing we take immediate issue with is the high expense ratio, which we think is odd considering the simplicity of building a large cap portfolio and its theme. 0.4% is above average for an iShares ETF, especially a simple one like this. This may be a result of geography, and including a fair bit of stocks from the Canadian and UK markets as well, where despite the UK not being a major energy producer anymore, is where quite a lot of energy names are listed. Since there's so much skew to the top, large cap and hyper-liquid holdings, ETF investors may prefer to go solo and just buy the top three stocks in their appropriate ratio.
Nonetheless, the exposure to a lot of commodity driven stocks has kept the PE low below 8x, where markets are pricing commodity levered ideas like IXC according to the assumption that we are late in the cycle for oil prices.
Bottom Line
The thing is, as far as oil price goes, we do not believe we are late in the cycle. Volumes are coming down, and that is indeed being driven by demand, but it's also being driven by exogenous supply cuts by OPEC, which these companies in IXC are not beholden to. We think markets can continue to depend on supply cuts by OPEC countries to keep prices high, primarily because the energy scarcity situation we are seeing highlights the fact that oil is not going to be substituted anytime soon. Stranded asset risk has dictated many of the decisions of producers, including not increasing capacity over the last decade. Things have changed substantially with more engineering activity in order to exploit reserves. Norway has gone as far as giving major tax incentives to oil producers to do so, and in general EPC engagements have gone up meaningfully in non-OPEC countries despite the fact that oil was seen for a long time as a secularly declining sector. OPEC countries are comfortable with slowing their reserve depletion because they are confident that the volumes they are saving for later will be better marketed in a more demand-robust environment, which the current environment is not due to tougher economic conditions. Non-OPEC countries, which aren't even reneging on supply cuts because they were never part of OPEC, get to benefit, albeit at lower margins since no one can stand up to the margins of the Gulf countries. Nonetheless, companies in IXC will benefit in their dominating E&P businesses, where IXC is over 76% E&P or integrated large-cap oil.
There's nothing special about IXC compared to other oil ETFs out there, or a portfolio of several of the top IXC holdings. Perhaps alternatives are out there that follow a pretty vanilla energy theme but at a lower expense ratio, but we are overweight the sector and ETFs that would capture it.
Thanks to our global coverage we've ramped up our global macro commentary on our marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, us at the Value Lab might be of inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.