Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBGIF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.63K Followers

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCPK:NBGIF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pavlos Mylonas - CEO

Christos Christodoulou - Group CFO

Greg Papagrigoris - Group Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Mikhail Butkov - Goldman Sachs

Alevizos Alevizakos - Axia Ventures

Benjie Creelan-Sandford - Jefferies

Osman Memisoglu - Ambrosia Capital

Simon Nellis - Citibank

Daniel David - Autonomous Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Costantino, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the National Bank of Greece Conference Call to Present and Discuss the First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pavlos Mylonas, CEO of National Bank of Greece. Mr. Mylonas, you may now proceed.

Pavlos Mylonas

Good afternoon, everyone, and good morning to those of you joining from the U.S. Welcome to our first quarter financial results call. I'm joined by Christos Christodoulou, Group CFO; Greg Papagrigoris, Group Head of IR. After my introductory remarks, Christos will go to more detail on our financial performance, and then we will turn to Q&A.

I think it would be useful, if I begin with a brief overview of Greece's economic performance, before I turn to financial performance for the first quarter of '23. Let us begin. Greece ended the year with strong momentum from a very dynamic 2022. Recall that fourth quarter GDP increased by 5.2% year-on-year and 1.4% quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted. Furthermore, economic developments continue to be very positive in the first months of the year despite the slowdown in the euro area and the sharp tightening of monetary policy.

Employment creation remains strong with the unemployment rate fast approaching a psychological barrier of 10%, while expectations for tourism revenues are high on the back

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.