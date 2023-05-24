Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
XPeng: Fierce Competition And Macro Headwinds Pose Risks

May 24, 2023 11:16 PM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)1 Comment
Wright's Research
Summary

  • XPeng appears to be under fire in its current price range from both competitors Tesla and BYD, which are currently waging a price war.
  • The company's revenue fell significantly in the first quarter and in recent quarters, while margins also came under severe pressure.
  • Macroeconomic data also indicate that the Chinese "reopening boom" is much weaker than expected, indicating a tougher environment for consumers and producers.
  • We believe XPeng's intrinsic value is lower than at which it is currently trading, while we believe there are still huge opportunities in other Chinese equities.

XPeng Motors‘s sales store and service center at night

Robert Way

Investment Thesis

Chinese automaker XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) just announced its earnings results, which were light across the board for both revenues and earnings, while it also announced a weak second quarter with deliveries expected to fall 36.1% to 39.0% year-on-year.

TIKR Terminal XPeng Revenue & Operating Income

TIKR Terminal

Bloomberg China EV Sales By Brand

Bloomberg

Bloomberg China Car/ EV Price war

Bloomberg

CnEVPost XPeng XPEV China Deliveries

CnEVPost

CnEVPost XPeng XPEV Gross Margins

CnEVPost

Trading Economics China Yuan Loan Growth

Trading Economics

Trading Economics China CPI

Trading Economics

Trading Economics China PPI

Trading Economics

Wright's Research
Innovative, Long-Term Fundamental Equity and Macro Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JD,BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

