NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 10:33 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Simona Jankowski - VP, IR

Colette Kress - EVP & CFO

Jensen Huang - Co-Founder, CEO & President

Conference Call Participants

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

C.J. Muse - Evercore ISI

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Stacy Rasgon - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

Harlan Sur - JP Morgan

Matt Ramsay - Cowen

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is David, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to NVIDIA's First Quarter Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Simona Jankowski, you may begin your conference.

Simona Jankowski

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to NVIDIA's conference call for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. With me today from NVIDIA are Jensen Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colette Kress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to remind you that our call is being webcast live on NVIDIA's Investor Relations website. The webcast will be available for replay until the conference call to discuss our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The content of today's call is NVIDIA's property. It can't be reproduced or transcribed without our prior written consent.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties and our actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of factors that could affect our future financial results and business, please refer to the disclosure in

