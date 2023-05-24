Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BrainsWay Q1 2023 Results: A Step In The Right Direction

May 24, 2023
Richard Durant
Summary

  • BrainsWay has had a difficult 12 months, as a tough macro environment has overly impacted its customer base, which skews towards smaller companies.
  • A return to growth and a renewed focus on profitability should begin moving BrainsWay towards breakeven in the second half of the year.
  • BrainsWay's large net cash position and low market capitalization creates the opportunity for strong returns, but cash may need to be distributed to shareholders for this to occur.

Human brain hologram on black background

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) has had a difficult 12 months on the back of sluggish sales and rising costs. While much of this is likely due to the macro environment, BrainsWay has also likely been facing more aggressive

OCD Treatment Incremental Cost Effectiveness Ratios

Table 1: OCD Treatment Incremental Cost Effectiveness Ratios (source: Created by author using data from BrainsWay)

BrainsWay Revenue

Figure 1: BrainsWay Revenue (source: Created by author using data from BrainsWay and The Federal Reserve)

BrainsWay Units Placed

Figure 2: BrainsWay Units Placed (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

BrainsWay Profit Margins

Figure 3: BrainsWay Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from BrainsWay)

BrainsWay Operating Expenses

Figure 4: BrainsWay Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from BrainsWay)

I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BWAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

