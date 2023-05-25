Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Navios Maritime Holdings: Sell On Lack Of Catalysts And Tangible Value

May 25, 2023 12:22 AM ETNavios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM), NM.PG, NM.PHNMM
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Company reports profitable first quarter results due to improved contributions from Navios South American Logistics ("Navios Logistics") and Navios Maritime Partners ("Navios Partners").
  • That said, it's hard to assign any meaningful value to Navios Logistics as the company remains heavily indebted and faces a $500 million senior debt maturity on July 1, 2025.
  • Parent Navios Maritime Holdings is looking even worse with debt and preferred stock obligations exceeding assets by more than $100 million.
  • Effectively, both the common and preferred shares now represent options on major improvements at Navios Logistics, substantial price appreciation of Navios Partners' publicly-traded common units, and particularly a buyout at favorable terms by controlling shareholder, CEO, and Chairwoman Angeliki Frangou going forward.
  • As I consider none of the above-listed scenarios as likely in the near- to medium-term, investors should avoid both the common and preferred shares or even consider selling existing positions.

Getreidetransportschiff auf dem Fluss Tiete - Tiete-Parana Wasserstraße

JR Slompo/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM, NYSE:NM.PG, NYSE:NM.PH) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Following the sale of its dry bulk carrier

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

