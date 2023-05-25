Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Union Pacific: Rolling Through The Economic Cycles

May 25, 2023 12:45 AM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)2 Comments
Cameron Smith
Summary

  • Union Pacific is down 19% from 52-week highs and sits at a reasonable 17.4x TTM P/E considering the long-term growth from this well-moated company.
  • In Union Pacific's latest Q1 2023 report, the company grew operating income 3% year-over-year and EPS growth of 3.9% to $2.67 per share for the quarter (Q1 2022 - $2.57).
  • Carloads were down 1% YoY which does not signal great things for the pace of the economy and margins continue to be pressured from the highs achieved in recent years.
  • Since 2007, Union Pacific has achieved average return on equity and return on invested capital of 21.9% and 15.7%, respectively which leads to great long-term returns when purchased at the right price.

Hauling the freight

haveblue

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is back on my buy list as the company is down 19% from 52-week highs and sits at a reasonable 17.4x TTM P/E.

Profitability (ROE & ROIC) and Growth in Book Value and Dividends for Union Pacific from 2007 to 2022

Profitability and Growth Highlights at Union Pacific (compiled by author from company financials)

Financial Leverage and Shares Outstanding at Union Pacific

Financial Leverage and Shares Outstanding at Union Pacific (compiled by author from company financials)

Cash Flow Analysis of Union Pacific

Cash Flow Analysis of Union Pacific (complied by author from company financials)

Price Ratios (TTM P/E, PEG) for Railroad Competitors

Price Ratios for Railroad Competitors (complied by author from company financials)

Price Ratios (TTM P/E, PEG) for Railroad Competitors

Price Ratios for Railroad Competitors (compiled by author from company financials and market prices)

Cameron Smith
