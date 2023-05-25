JodiJacobson

Investment Summary

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) have outperformed expectations and rallied >100% since my hold rating in December. Still, the positive trends identified back then have carried through today.

Looking to the new year, TCMD is building momentum across its key markets. What has me most interested is the AffloVest segment, projected to grow 18-21% this year. Management upgraded FY'23 guidance after a strong start to the year, and my analysis suggests the company is well poised to continue unlocking value this year. You're looking at $285-$298mm in top-line revenues if my numbers are correct, and this could pull to $33mm in earnings, a colossal leap from the $6mm printed last year.

Looking forward, it would not be unreasonable to see TCMD trading at a $590mm market capitalization in the next few months, with further upsides on this. This report will delve into the company's latest numbers and extrapolate the key findings for investors going forward. Importantly, the market has revised its expectations higher on TCMD, but there's scope for this to rally further in my opinion. Net-net, I am revising my rating on TCMD stock to a buy.

Figure 1. TCMD Tremendous rally off November lows

Data: Updata

Q1 Earnings Complete Breakdown

With the rally in market price outlined above, I felt it absolutely critical to unpack TCMD's latest numbers with the utmost scrutiny to see if the best is behind us. Notably, it appears there is plenty to look forward to based on my findings. In particular, the AffloVest segment continues to deliver, whilst the lymphedema business has attractive economic characteristics, as shown below. It is best to segregate the quarter into financial performance, marginal analysis and the forward-estimates in my opinion.

I. Financial Performance

1.Revenue growth, Lymphedema the star

Top-line revenue growth of 23% was a pleasant surprise, to reach $58.8mm. Growth was underlined by upside in both the lymphedema and AffloVest lines.

Lymphedema sales, [this includes the Flexitouch and Entre systems, for reference], added 22% YoY to reach $48.9mm. Importantly, the firm is investing heavily in its sales force in the lymphedema segment. It held a headcount of 250 reps in Q1, up 5% on last year.

At the c.$49mm, the revenue per rep is $19,600, up from $16,840 on a comparable basis from Q1 FY'22. This tells me new reps are equally productive, and that productivity is a tailwind – $2,760 YoY increase in revenue per rep, on just 12 new reps. Don't underestimate the strength of a firm that can increase the productivity of its rep base as the base grows. This is a major growth multiplier, and I'll be looking to this for TCMD looking forward. At the 250 headcount, to hit FY'23 guidance (discussed below), this calls for $1.1mm in revenue/rep to get there.

2. AffloVest

Central to the TCMD investment debate is the AffloVest segment. This is directly comparable to Electromed (ELMD)'s SmartVest, which I have analysed extensively in May here. Whilst not as much of a HCFWO play as ELMD in terms of revenue concentration, TCMD still benefits from exposure to the segment.

AffloVest numbers were up 24% YoY to $9.1mm. For reference, ELMD's SmartVest pulled in $11mm for the quarter. One factor TCMD has lagged on in this regard is sizing. It faced sizing issues with one size range (too small), and added an additional size of AffloVest during Q1.

II. Marginal Analysis

1. Gross Margin

With the 23% revenue growth TCMD pulled this to gross of 70.5%, slightly lower than the previous year. Still, there's no major headwinds to gross margin, in my opinion. This is important at this stage, because the firm needs to be making money, and gross margin is key to this. At 70% of revenue, there's even upside scope on this with economies of scale as the company grows.

Looking at it in productivity terms, you can see TCMD generating extensive gross returns on its productive assets in Figure 2. Here, gross profit is divided by total assets on a rolling TTM basis. It shows the firm generating ~$0.80 for every $1 put to work in the asset base, tremendous profitability in my opinion. If you're buying TCMD, that means you're getting back $0.80 in gross for every $1 your company has invested.

Figure 2.

Data: Author, TCMD SEC Filings

2. Operating margin, expenditures

OpEx snipped back $3.5mm, or 7% YoY to $45.3mm. Much of this was accounting based, related to amortization of an earn-out and intangible asset. In reality, variable expenditures continue ratcheting higher with the firm's revenue growth.

In terms of pre-tax earnings, you're looking at a fairly benign growth figure at $14mm in the TTM. Hence, sales growth is the key performance indicator for TCMD going forward in my opinion. It could to $30–$33mm in operating income by FY'24 using my estimates, and that's something to think about, as it could pull to $27mm in earnings.

III. Forward Estimates, plus guidance updates

1. Management's updated guidance

As another bullish point, management updated FY'23 guidance, no doubt a reflection of the strong start to the year. It now calls for top-line growth of 10–11.5% to $271mm–$275mm. Critically, AffloVest sales are expected to grow another c.20%. If that's the case, it tells me there is underlying strength in the underlying HCFWO market, something that should be taken notice of.

2. Disconnect in projections

My numbers are slightly ahead of management and have the firm to do $285–$298 in FY'23 revenue, pulling to $213mm in gross. Hence, I am expecting a lot from the company this year. If it does get to the projected range, that could be $23mm in earnings, tremendous growth from the $6mm in 2022.

Figure 3.

Data: Author's Estimates

Market Generated Data

Extensive data is gleaned from the market-provided data seen in Figure 4, 5 and 6. Figure 4 plots the almighty rally the stock exhibited coming out of the double bottom in November last year. Weekly bars are shown:

You can see that investors have enjoyed a series of weekly highs on all but 7 occasions over this rally. One thing I'd point to – the stock broke the upper ceiling of the ascending channel 3 weeks ago now, with a potential climax top. This can result in a consolidation in many cases. Offsetting this, we've had 3-weeks of tight closes around the same mark.

Figure 4.

Data: Updata

Looking to Figure 5, it shows the trend positioning for TCMD on a daily frame. It is therefore looking to the coming weeks. Easy to observe both the price line and lagging line well above the cloud, firmly in bullish territory. If you were worried about where we are in the trend after the stock broke the ascending channel as shown above, then I'd say this chart gives more confluence of a continuation. On this chart, I am bullish over the medium term (coming weeks).

Figure 5.

Data: Updata

Finally, we have upside targets to $26 on the point and figure studies below. A 0.25x 2 box reversal is used to provide more granularity. There is also an $18.50 target, but a move higher would negate this. Look to the next phase of price action, in that case. If it drifts lower, I'd be looking to a sharp run to $18.50, otherwise, if it turns higher, $26.50 is the next upside target based on this analysis.

Figure 6.

Data: Updata

Valuation

A quick check as to what's changed to warrant the repricing in TCMD's market valuation. You'll pay 2x forward sales at the time of writing, below the sector's 4x, and 3x book value. The latter may be a good sign, illustrating the value-add above the firm's net asset value. Nevertheless, the firm is priced quite steeply at 20x forward EBITDA.

Thinking in first principles, market expectations are obtained by working backwards from the stock price:

At its current market cap of $499mm, the market expects $60mm in post-tax earnings from the company at a 12% discount rate ($60/0.12=$500).

At the TTM EBIT of c.$15mm, the market expects TCMD to compound earnings by ~60% over the coming 3-years ($15x1.59^3)/0.12 = ~$500).

These are lofty growth percentages that need a strong performance in order for the company to rate higher. For starters, I believe this is possible. The key driver is the AffloVest business, poised for c.20% growth this year. At 60% YoY growth, this gets to just $24mm in pre-tax income, and my numbers have the company to do $33mm.

Hence, there's a difference between the market's expectations and my own, suggesting a potential mispricing. In that vein, looking to my FY'26 estimates (3-years out), I get to $ 86mm in pre-tax income, and $508mm after-tax, getting me to $510mm market cap ($61/0.12=~$510), seen in Figure 3. That's at an aggressive tax rate (30%), hence, assuming 18% at the low end, I get to $587mm market valuation. In any sense, I believe there is room for the company to rate higher in the medium-term, supporting the buy thesis.

Another point of consideration is the quant factor system has TCMD rated a strong buy as well. Whilst it is rated lowly on valuation (chiefly due to lack of earnings) you've it rated in the green across all other measures. To me this adds a strong layer of bullishness to the risk/reward calculus.

Figure 7.

Data: Seeking Alpha

In short

There is ample evidence to suggest TCMD is worth a higher market valuation than what is currently trades at. For one, the tremendous top-line growth, underlined by contribution from its AffloVest segment. I am most interested in seeing the progression of AffloVest going forward, and believe the market may not be entirely factoring its growth potential in. Second, you've got aggressive forward guidance that has been updated again in Q1, indication of the sales momentum. I am calling for $61–$70mm in post-tax earnings over the coming 3-years, valuing the firm at c.$590mm. I expect further upside on this if TCMD comes in with a strong set of numbers throughout FY'23. Net-net, in my opinion TCMD is a buy.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.