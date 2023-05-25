Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tactile Systems: Lymphedema, AffloVest Markets Continue Adding Value

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.84K Followers

Summary

  • Tactile Systems has outstripped peers with a tremendous rally starting in November last year.
  • The market has no doubt increased its expectations for the company given the higher market valuation.
  • The firm's latest numbers are supportive of a further re-rating, especially with management's revised FY'23 guidance numbers.
  • Net-net, revise TCMD stock from a hold to a buy.

Electric arm pump used for in home lymphedema therapy

JodiJacobson

Investment Summary

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) have outperformed expectations and rallied >100% since my hold rating in December. Still, the positive trends identified back then have carried through today.

Looking to the new year, TCMD is

r

Data: Updata

4

Data: Author, TCMD SEC Filings

44

Data: Author's Estimates

4

Data: Updata

4

Data: Updata

4

Data: Updata

4

Data: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.84K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TCMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.