Tracking David Abrams' Abrams Capital Management Portfolio - Q1 2023 Update
Summary
- David Abrams’ 13F portfolio value increased this quarter from $2.80B to $3.16B. The number of positions remained steady at 15.
- Cantaloupe stake was increased while decreasing Teva Pharmaceutical.
- The top three positions are Lithia Motors, Meta Platforms, and Ashbury Automotive. They add up to ~45% of the portfolio.
This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to David Abrams’ 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Abrams’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 5/12/2023. Please visit our Tracking David Abrams’ Abrams Capital Management article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q4 2022.
This quarter, Abrams’ 13F portfolio value increased from $2.80B to $3.16B. The number of holdings remained steady at 15. The top three stakes are at ~45% of the 13F portfolio while the top five holdings are at ~62%.
Stake Increases:
Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) previously USA Technologies: The small 1.29% CTLP position was purchased in Q1 2021 at prices between ~$9.45 and ~$12.45 and it is now at $6.53. Q1 2022 saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between ~$6.50 and ~$8.75. That was followed with a ~130% increase this quarter at prices between ~$4.35 and ~$6.20.
Stake Decreases:
Meta Platforms (META) previously Facebook: META is a large (top three) 14.42% portfolio position purchased in Q4 2018 at prices between $124 and $163. Q1 2020 saw a ~18% stake increase at prices between $146 and $223. The last quarter saw another ~80% stake increase at prices between ~$89 and ~$140. The stock currently trades at ~$249. There was a marginal reduction this quarter.
Asbury Automotive (ABG): ABG is a top-three ~14% position established in Q3 2017 at prices between $50 and $62 and increased by ~45% in Q3 2018 at prices between $67 and $77.50. Next quarter saw another 20% stake increase at prices between $59 and $72. Q1 2020 also saw an ~11% stake increase at an average cost in the high 40s. The stock currently trades at ~$203. There was marginal trimming this quarter.
Note: Their ownership stake in the business is ~9%.
Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA): TEVA is a 2.23% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2017 at prices between $15.50 and $33.50. Q3 2019 saw a one-third stake increase at prices between $6 and $9.60. The stock currently trades at $7.57. The last quarter saw a one-third reduction at prices between ~$8 and ~$9.50. That was followed with a ~50% selling this quarter at prices between ~$8.35 and ~$11.40.
Kept Steady:
Lithia Motors (LAD): LAD is currently the largest position at ~17% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2018 at prices between $95 and $105 and almost doubled next quarter at prices between $81 and $99. There have been minor increases since. The stock is now at ~$235.
Note: Their ownership stake in Lithia Motors is at ~9%.
TransDigm Group (TDG): The large (top five) 8.54% TDG position was purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between $246 and $658 and the stock currently trades at ~$780. There was a roughly one-third reduction last quarter at prices between ~$510 and ~$640.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): GOOG is a large 7.68% position purchased in Q2 2018 at prices between ~$50 and ~$59. There was a ~20% stake increase in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$53 and ~$76. The last quarter saw a similar reduction at prices between ~$83.50 and ~$105. The stock is now at ~$122.
Energy Transfer LP (ET): The ~7% ET stake was established in Q1 2020 at prices between $4.55 and $13.75. There was a ~64% stake increase in Q3 2020 at prices between $5.40 and $7.15. The stock is now at ~$12.80. There was a ~20% selling last quarter at prices between ~$11 and ~$12.75.
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG): The 6.80% CPNG stake was purchased in Q3 2021 at prices between ~$27 and ~$44.50. Next quarter saw a ~120% stake increase at prices between ~$25.50 and ~$30.50. That was followed with a ~40% stake increase in Q1 2022 at prices between ~$15.50 and ~$28.75. The stock is now at $15.73.
U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL): UHAL is a 6.78% position purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $31 and $37 and increased by ~160% the following quarter at prices between $37 and $39. There was a ~45% increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $34 and $39 and that was followed with a similar increase in H1 2018 at prices between $32 and $38. Q4 2021 saw a ~20% reduction at prices between ~$65 and ~$76. There has been minor trimming since. The stock is now at ~$63.
Note: the prices quoted above are adjusted for the 10-for-1 stock-split last November.
Willis Towers Watson plc (WTW): WTW is a large ~6% position purchased in Q1 2017 at prices between $117 and $133. Since then, the activity had been minor. Last quarter saw a ~25% selling at prices between ~$201 and ~$248. The stock is now at ~$221.
Tempur Sealy International (TPX): TPX is a 4.50% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2021 at prices between ~$37.50 and ~$49.60 and the stock currently trades at $37.25.
Camping World Holdings (CWH): CWH is a 3.37% position purchased in Q3 2018 at prices between $19 and $27 and increased by two-thirds next quarter at prices between $11.25 and $22.50. Q2 2019 saw a ~30% stake increase at prices between $11 and $13 per share. Q4 2019 also saw a ~12% stake increase at ~$7.90 per share while in Q3 2020 there was similar selling at ~$37.50. The stock is now at $27.45. They control ~12% of the business.
Nuvation Bio (NUVB): Panacea Acquisition merged with Nuvation Bio in a de-SPAC transaction that closed in February 2021. The stake was established during that quarter when it traded between ~$9 and ~$14.60. It currently trades at $1.67, and the stake is at 0.20% of the portfolio.
USCB Financial Holdings (USCB): USCB is a minutely small 0.20% portfolio position established in Q3 2021. The stake saw a ~23% selling last quarter.
The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Abrams’ 13F stock holdings in Q1 2023:
Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Abrams Capital Management’s 13F filings for Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, GOOGL, CPNG, NUVB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.