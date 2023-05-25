Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Americas Gold and Silver Q1 Earnings: Weakness In Base Metals Prices Weighs On Margins

Taylor Dart
Summary

  • Americas Gold and Silver continues to be one of the worst-performing names in the precious metals space, down 23% year-to-date vs. a 1% gain in the Silver Miners Index.
  • This underperformance follows a 29% decline last year, and the stock has now found itself over 90% from its 2017 highs compared to a 25% gain in the silver price.
  • Unfortunately, with a weak balance sheet and declining base metals prices that are weighing on profitability, the outlook remains negative and underperformance is likely to continue.
  • So, while USAS continues to highlight future growth and a cheap relative valuation as a reason to own the stock, I continue to see this as a case of the stock being cheap for several reasons.

Just over four months ago, I wrote on Americas Gold and Silver (NYSE:USAS), noting that while it was positioned to grow silver production year-over-year in 2023, there was no reason to rush into the stock

Taylor Dart
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

