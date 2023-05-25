Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DexCom: 120 Times Free Cash Flow Is Still Unreasonable

May 25, 2023 1:56 AM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)AAPL, ABT, LLY, MDT, NONOF, NVO
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.78K Followers

Summary

  • DexCom is still reporting high growth rates and increased its full-year guidance for fiscal 2023.
  • The biggest problem for DexCom is the extremely high and unjustified valuation multiples.
  • Despite growth potential, DexCom is not an investment at this point.

DexCom headquarters in San Diego, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto

When looking for stocks about which I have been terribly wrong over the last few years, DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is certainly a candidate – at least considering the stock performance. Since 2018, I published three articles about

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Dexcom is still reporting high growth rates in the first quarter of fiscal 2023

DexCom Q1/23 Presentation

Dexcom increased its guidance for fiscal 2023 again

DexCom Q1/23 Presentation

Dexcom: Revenue growth rates

DexCom Revenue Growth (Morningstar)

Dexcom: Revenue consensus estimates

DexCom Revenue Expectations (Seeking Alpha)

Dexcom is aiming to gain market shares internationally

DexCom Investor Presentation April 2023

Dexcom's mission

DexCom Investor Presentation April 2023

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.78K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.