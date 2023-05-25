Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Flash PMI Data Signal Fastest Developed World Growth For 11 Months, Price Pressures Rise Further

Summary

  • Economic growth across the four largest developed economies has accelerated to the fastest for 13 months in May, according to early 'flash' PMI data compiled by S&P Global.
  • Growth was driven entirely by services, however, as manufacturers continued to report broadly stalled production.
  • Spending therefore continues to shift from goods to services, bringing with it a change in inflationary pressures.

Economic growth across the four largest developed economies has accelerated to the fastest for 13 months in May, according to early 'flash' PMI data compiled by S&P Global. Growth was driven entirely by services, however, as manufacturers continued to report broadly stalled production.

