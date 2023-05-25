Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thank You, Consumer, And Other Sentiments From Q1 Earnings

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.01K Followers

Summary

  • The level of the S&P 500 was little changed over the reporting season, despite the relatively larger frequency of positive earnings surprises.
  • All sectors exceeded their sales growth expectations.
  • Companies with strong brands, technological advantages, and a strong financial foundation have an edge.

Q1 - 1st Quarter Period write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

By Carrie King

First-quarter earnings largely surprised to the upside, but expectations also had been guided down. What does the latest earnings news mean for stock investors? Carrie King, Global Deputy CIO of BlackRock Fundamental Equities, offers three observations.

S&P 500 Index profit margins from 2014 to 2023

BlackRock Fundamental Equities, with data from Refinitiv, April 30, 2023

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.01K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.