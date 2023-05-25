Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kaman Corporation: A High-Risk/High-Reward Turnaround Play

Summary

  • Net sales remained stagnant for a few years.
  • Profit margins are improving as the management is cutting expenses, improving operating efficiencies, and has acquired a manufacturer of high-value-added products.
  • The company needs to deleverage the balance sheet urgently.
  • The dividend is at risk as interest expenses skyrocketed in the past quarter.
  • This is a high-risk/high-reward turnaround play worth the risks.

Embraer ERJ 145 aviones de engranajes en la pista de aterrizaje

kabantsev/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Operations of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) have been subject to periods of high volatility over the years due to its high cyclical component, so it is important to take advantage of the economic cycles in

Kaman Corporation logo

Kaman Corporation logo (Kaman.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Kaman Corporation (net sales)

Kaman Corporation (net sales) (10-K filings)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Subscribe for an average ~20% return per year according to Tipranks. I am a long-term Dividend Growth Investor always looking for new opportunities in the stock market since 2015. In order to find good deals in the stock market, I look for companies that are going through a bad time and carefully assess the chances that the financial situation will return to the path of profitability and growth. My objective is to find stocks that can be bought and held for many years and try to get them for the lowest price possible during temporary headwinds. For me, the most important aspects when analyzing a stock's turnaround chances are that the company's products are essential to a big portion of the population, healthy and stable profit margins, a sustainable debt and dividend, and a long-term trend that suggests the products and services offered will continue to be essential for the decades to come.

