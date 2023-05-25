keithbwinn/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

"Riding the rails of profit" is the title of a new series on Class 1 railroads after the first one "Learning From Buffett About Investing In Railroads". The method between the two series is the same: using all we can find about Buffett's investment in BNSF to understand how to look at the other 5 publicly traded railroads.

This time, we are back to Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to assess its past history and make some educated guesses on what we could expect.

In addition, we will also consider what a few months ago Soroban Capital Partners claimed about Union Pacific's management and the persisting operating underperformance at the company.

Learning from Buffett

In the first series we understood what made Buffett start investing in capital-intensive businesses. As long as a company has a strong enough earning power to face its obligations while generating an amount of operating cash flow to fund its capex without harming shareholder returns. In addition, Buffett also pointed out how an important metric is the return on invested capital (ROIC). In a few words, the key concept was understanding how a capital-intensive business uses its capital and what returns it regularly obtains. It may sound very easy, but to make it the core of an investment choice may not be so common among many. In the first series, we covered more than once all five major Class 1 railroads in North America, trying to think like Buffett would. At the end of this exercise of several months, I ended up buying Canadian National (CNI) and a little bit of Union Pacific.

In this new series, we are going to enrich our research and the results we have found so far. We will do this buy zooming out and taking a look at the past decade to see how each Class 1 railroad performed under different economic environments.

Assessing Union Pacific

Operating efficiency

When we consider railroads, there is one metric that catches all eyes' attention: the operating ratio. As long as a railroad has an OR below 60% investors are pleased; when it is above this threshold, investors become concerned. But what does the operating ratio show? What is it made up of? It is the comparison between a company's revenue and its total opex. This shows the efficiency of a company, that is, how much it costs for the company to generate revenue.

Therefore, let's start by taking a look at Union Pacific's revenue mix. Unfortunately, we don't have the possibility to have a decade-long overview. In fact, in 2018 the company reclassified its six commodity groups into four: agricultural products, energy, industrial and premium. Then, in 2020 the company changed this again and reported its freight revenue under only three groups: bulk, industrial and premium. In doing so, Union Pacific gave us new data starting from 2018. Under each of these three new groups we can find a more detailed breakdown by commodity. These changes, however, make it hard to compare organically the results prior to 2018 to those after.

In any case, we see how revenues have been generally declining from 2018 to 2021, with 2022 being the first year to achieve good growth.

The picture is not the best one we could expect. Revenues grew all across the economy last year and it would have been a huge problem if Union Pacific had performed otherwise. However, we already see one of the reasons why Soroban Capital wrote a letter to the company's board to share its big disappointment for the company's weak growth which makes it rank in last place among railroads.

In terms of freight revenues mix, Union Pacific has had its revenues evenly split into three thirds for each segment, with industrial weighing always a bit more (36%) and premium having a 31% weight on total revenues.

When we look at railroads, we always need to look at normal financial data through the lens of efficiency. Therefore, we need to ask ourselves not only what revenue the company earned, but what the revenue per carload was.

In 2022, Union Pacific increased total carloads by 2% to 8,169 from the previous 8,038. This gives us a revenue per carload of $2,835 in 2022 vs. $2,519 in 2021; we are before a 12.5% increase. What generates this growth? The answer is easy: Union Pacific saw its average revenue per car (ARC) increase between 6% and 18%, depending on what kind of commodity we are dealing with.

Now, as we understand how the topline of the income statement is formed, we need to look at opex to finally understand Union Pacific's operating ratio.

Operating expenses from 2012 to 2021 did, generally speaking, trend downwards from $14.1 billion to $12.5 billion. However, last year they soared to $15 billion. This is a 20% increase YoY which was caused to higher compensation and benefits costs (+12%), coupled with sky-high fuel prices (+68%). Now, fuel is a very volatile cost, and it can be offset through fuel surcharges. This past year, for example, fuel was a cost of $3.4 billion while the fuel surcharge program generated $3.7 billion. On the other hand, compensation and benefits is much more manageable. Since 2012, this item has shrunk from a 22.4% weight on total revenues to 18.7% at the end of last year. This is also due to the adoption of PSR which has made Union Pacific headcount go down from 45,928 employees in 2012 to 30,717 at the end of last year. This is a reduction of roughly 33%, and if we compare this number with the decrease of the weight, this item now has an opex we think that there must have been important wage raises to make compensation go down at a much slower pace compared to headcount reduction.

While we saw that Union Pacific's top line has been rather flat in the past, let's take a look at what happened to operating and net income.

Operating income grew by almost 60% to almost $10 billion at the end of last year; net income grew by 33% to $7 billion.

We can now put together these data and reach the bottom line and work on the operating ratio. During the pandemic, Union Pacific achieved an operating ratio below 60. However, at the end of 2022, it was once again at 60.1% and it may probably grow a bit due to inflationary pressure on costs.

Nonetheless, the company has been able to increase its bottom line at a satisfactory pace. Part of this is linked to cost reduction thanks to PSR. Another big contribution to bottom line growth is share count reduction which has seen Union Pacific repurchase around 33% of its stock since 2013.

But this leads us to the balance sheet.

Union Pacific's Balance Sheet

As we have done with BNSF, by looking at the balance sheet's history over the past ten years, we can understand how Union Pacific's capital structure has evolved.

Of course, we can reasonably expect an increase in assets to come from property and equipment, just like we saw happening with BNSF. This is because a railroad such as Union Pacific, though it is not growing its network a lot, it has to deal with replacement and maintenance of its properties and equipment. As the company replaces old equipment, for example, it does so at a higher cost than the historical cost these assets had on the balance sheet. Therefore, by simply replacing and maintaining its tracks, locomotives and freight cars, Union Pacific sees its assets grow in value.

Below, we can understand this visually, where it is clear that properties (blue portion of each column) is, by far, the largest item among the company's assets, moving up from $42 billion in 2012 to $56 billion at the end of last year (+33%).

Let's now look at the other side of the balance sheet, that is liabilities and equity, which, combined, need to balance the assets of the company.

We clearly notice that the orange section of each column increases over time. This represents the increase in long-term debt which, back in 2012 was $8.8 billion and, by the end of 2022, it had reached $31.6 billion (+259%). If adjusted, total debt is even higher at $33.5 billion. At the same time, total shareholders' equity shrunk from $19.9 billion to just $12.2 billion at the end of 2022.

Now, a decrease in equity can be explained in different ways. We could be before consecutive net losses. But it is not Union Pacific's case, since the company has always achieved a net profit. Another factor that contributes to decreasing equity is distribution to the shareholders, both in the form of dividends and share repurchases. In fact, dividends reduce a company's retained earnings and, thus, decrease equity; share repurchases reduced the number of outstanding shares and, thus, help increase the EPS. But those shares that were repurchases are considered treasury stock and, as such, they are subtracted from equity, leading to an equity decrease. In a moment, when we will look at the cash flow statements, we will get back to this point.

Looking at this situation, it is rather easy to understand how, over the past ten or so years, the company increased its leverage, which is now getting close to an adj. debt/adj. EBITDA ratio of 2.9. As a reminder, 3 is a very important threshold for many companies. To be fair, Union Pacific's debt maturities are manageable because $24 billion of this long-term debt will reach its maturity after 2026. Still, the company has levered its balance sheet quite a bit in recent years, leaving less flexibility to keep on raising debt in future years.

Union Pacific's Cash Flow Statement

We found out Union Pacific's increasing debt. It is now quite important to see how this railroad is generating cash flow to see if it can meet its interest obligations, if it can sustain its current debt and if it can keep up its shareholder distributions. Since 2012, Union Pacific has been able to generate $64 billion in net income and $86.7 billion of operating cash flow. If we take out from this last result net capital investments of $39.3 billion, we have a free cash flow of $48.9 billion. The cash conversion ratio (cash flow/net income) is 76%. We already know why free cash flow is less than net income: replacement costs for equipment are always higher compared to the historical price carried on the balance sheet. In fact, we see that in the same time period we are considering, Union Pacific reported a total depreciation of $22.7 billion, while capital investments topped $39.3 billion. More or less, this is the same amount BNSF spent in the same period of time.

So what has Union Pacific done with its $48.9 billion of free cash flow? How has the company allocated its capital?

First of all, we already found out how the company was also able to raise more debt of about $23 billion. This means Union Pacific has had on hand almost $72 billion.

This graph shows the clear correlation between FCF coupled with debt issuance and total cash returned to the company's shareholders. Since 2012, Union Pacific has repurchased almost $49 billion and it has paid 23.8 billion in dividends. Considering that in 2012 the company was paying $1.45 billion in dividends and that in 2022 it paid $3.16 billion, we are before huge returns for those who have held onto their shares. While the company distributes now a little bit more than twice the money it returned in 2012, its dividends has increased four-fold. In addition, while management has committed around $3 billion in dividends, it seems like it is allocating more than twice this amount to repurchase back shares.

However, it is before our eyes how all of this has been able thanks to debt. In other words, Union Pacific added debt to fund share repurchases and dividends. How long is this sustainable for?

Union Pacific is before two possibilities: either keeping on raising debt as long as investors accept a more levered company's balance sheet, or improving its operating ratio which should improve the overall productivity of the company.

Union Pacific has repeatedly stated its long-term operating ratio goal of 55%. Yet, even if the company achieves it, how far below this level can the company push its operating ratio?

After all, we have more than one reason to believe Union Pacific won't change all of a sudden its flat top-line.

Why I don't think Union Pacific can easily double

As we said earlier, Soroban Capital made public a letter to Union Pacific's board, asking for a change in leadership. Soroban is confident that, once Union Pacific will be lead properly, the stock will trade once again at higher multiples more in line with the industry. Therefore, Soroban expects Union Pacific's stock to double in two years.

In fact, if revenues don't grow much, the company can improve its net income only through efficiency. But there will be a limit to what real ratio the company can achieve, even if it were to be led by best-in-class management.

At the same time, it seems like Union Pacific's balance sheet is already quite levered and it seems unlikely that the company will keep on adding more debt to fund share repurchases. Without this important help, we can expect EPS to grow at a slightly faster pace compared to the net income. But I see it hard for Union Pacific to buy back another 33% of its shares and support its stock performance as it did in the past ten years.

Union Pacific is a key company in North-America's transportation system and I expect it to keep on playing its key role. However, after this overview of Union Pacific's main financial statements, it is clear that the stock is going to face some difficulties which make me think Soroban's claim about a soon-to-come 2x on the stock is a bit too rash at the moment.