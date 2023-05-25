jkitan/E+ via Getty Images

MPC Container Ships (OTCPK:MPZZF, MPC.OL) has delivered a total return of approximately 20% (including dividends) since my initial coverage in December. Despite the prevailing recessionary narrative during the same period, the stock price has demonstrated resilience. While my overall outlook for the container sector remains cautious, I continue to perceive MPC as an undervalued gem.

The distinguishing factor of MPC lies in its more resilient business model within the highly cyclical container industry. By leasing its ships to operators through long-term contracts, MPC Container Ships mitigates exposure to short-term market fluctuations. Furthermore, the extended duration of lease contracts, spanning several months to several years, provides enhanced visibility into future cash flows, thus ensuring a margin of safety.

MPC primarily operates in the container feeder segment, which involves transporting containers from smaller ports to larger hub ports. Feeder operations tend to be less susceptible to rate volatility and exhibit stronger ties to local and regional economic activities. Consequently, MPC's operations should be relatively less impacted in the event of a synchronized global recession compared to competitors with broader global reach, such as ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

Feeder vessels, designed for shallow waters and accessibility to smaller ports, are typically smaller in size. While the container sector as a whole has witnessed a substantial surge in new ship orders due to favorable market conditions during the COVID era, the growth in the orderbook has predominantly favored the largest container ships exceeding 12,000 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit). In contrast, the segment that MPC primarily focuses on, ranging between 1,000 and 8,000 TEU, anticipates significantly lesser growth. According to Clarksons, considering the skewed age distribution of vessels in this segment towards older ships, the existing orderbook is inadequate to replace aging tonnage over the next three years.

Company's presentation, Q1 2023 (Orderbook to fleet ratio across different container segments)

It should also be noted that supply is inelastic, because of the long construction times and the fact that shipyards capacities are already fully utilized for 2023 and 2024.

Shipyards capacities (Company's presentation Q1 2023)

MPC's emphasis on intra-regional trade positions it as a potential beneficiary of the ongoing trends of deglobalization and "Friendshoring." As geopolitical tensions escalate, leading to a growing disconnect between the Western world and the Russia/China block, global trade is set to become more fragmented and localized. Supply chains are likely to relocate closer to the West and its allies, resulting in increased prominence of intra-regional trade. In fact, Maritime Strategies International projects that intra-regional trade volumes will experience an annual average growth rate of 5.3% between 2022 and 2025, outpacing the projected growth rate of other trade segments at 4.1%.

Container demand growth (Company's presentation, Q1 2023)

In addition to the factors previously mentioned, one other bullish factor is the implementation of new environmental regulations such as the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI). These new regulations impose stricter emission standards on vessels, compelling owners of less fuel-efficient ships to reduce their speeds. This practice, known as "slow steaming," effectively translates into a reduction in supply. Smaller container vessels are expected to be more significantly impacted by these regulations. MPC Container Ships holds a competitive advantage in this regard, since the company boasts a relatively young fleet, and its vessels are fully compliant with the EEXI regulations.

Declining speeds for container ships (Company's presentation Q1 2023)

I believe that MPC is currently trading at a significant discount in relation to its fair value, likely due to being grouped with other container companies. However, the actual risk associated with MPC is considerably lower than it may appear. This is primarily the result of the company's superior business model.

Moreover, the management team has provided outstanding guidance based on the already contracted backlog. The following visualization shows that 89% of operating days in 2023 have already been secured at a Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) rate of USD 29,942 per day. To put this into context, the average TCE during Q1 2023 stood at USD 30,989 per day, which resulted in adjusted EBITDA of USD 110.7 million and adjusted earnings of USD 88.9 million for the quarter (compared with a market capitalization of around USD 700 million).

Fixed operating days and revenues/EBITDA (Company's presentation Q1 2023)

Looking ahead, MPC Container Ships has made significant progress in securing contracts at favorable rates for a substantial portion of 2024 and the following years. As of now, 58% of the operating days for 2024 have been contracted at a robust rate of USD 34,393 per day. Furthermore, 23% of the operating days for 2024 and 10% of the operating days for 2025 have been fixed at USD 38,972 and USD 33,944 per day, respectively. When considering these contracted revenues alone, the company is anticipating USD 1.3 billion in revenues and USD 1 billion in EBITDA. Notably, the projected EBITDA alone covers the entire enterprise value of the company 1.3 times.

With a substantial portion of operating days already secured, MPC has low sensitivity to open rates, resulting in a minimal impact on both the top and bottom lines. Even under conservative assumptions, MPC could generate net profit exceeding its current market capitalization over the next three years.

Open rate and dividend yield sensitivities (Company's presentation Q1 2023)

One crucial aspect to highlight is that almost all of MPC's generated free cash flow is being distributed back to shareholders through dividends. The company has already announced a Q1 2023 dividend of USD 0.15 per share, equivalent to 75% of earnings. This translates to a forward dividend yield of approximately 45% for 2023. It is likely that MPC will pay out its entire market capitalization in dividends by 2026.

Unfortunately, non-Norwegian investors should take note that dividends will be subject to withholding tax moving forward. For Q1, MPC will pay $0.12 from the share premium and $0.03 from retained earnings. Consequently, the share premium account will be depleted with this final dividend payment, and future dividends will be solely funded by retained earnings. It is my understanding that this implies a 15% withholding tax at the source, resulting in an effective forward dividend yield of approximately 38% for 2023.

In conclusion, MPC Container Ships presents a highly compelling value proposition. With a PE ratio of less than 2 based on projected 2023 earnings, the company is cheap. Furthermore, the vast majority of earnings are already secured, with approximately 90% of operating days fixed. Even in the event of a potential decline in charter rates, the downside risk is mitigated by the contracted backlog and the company's discounted valuation. Shareholders should be aware that a significant portion of capital returns is expected to be in the form of dividends, and consideration should be given to the tax treatment based on their respective fiscal residence.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.