MPC Container Ships: A Strong Value Proposition

May 25, 2023 3:23 AM ETMPC Container Ships ASA (MPZZF)
GoldStreetBets Research
Summary

  • MPC Container Ships delivered strong Q1 2023 results.
  • MPC operates within the smaller feeder segment, which is expected to witness higher demand growth, has a lower orderbook to fleet ratio and a higher average age.
  • MPC provides margin of safety, with a forward dividend yield of 45%, and its EV covered 1.3 times by the projected EBITDA derived solely from the contracted backlog.

cargo ship

jkitan/E+ via Getty Images

MPC Container Ships (OTCPK:MPZZF, MPC.OL) has delivered a total return of approximately 20% (including dividends) since my initial coverage in December. Despite the prevailing recessionary narrative during the same period, the stock price has

Age structure and orderbook to fleet ratio across different container segments

Company's presentation, Q1 2023 (Orderbook to fleet ratio across different container segments)

shipyards capacities

Shipyards capacities (Company's presentation Q1 2023)

Container demand growth

Container demand growth (Company's presentation, Q1 2023)

Declining speeds for container ships

Declining speeds for container ships (Company's presentation Q1 2023)

Fixed operating days and revenues/EBITDA

Fixed operating days and revenues/EBITDA (Company's presentation Q1 2023)

Open rate and dividend yield sensitivities

Open rate and dividend yield sensitivities (Company's presentation Q1 2023)

GoldStreetBets Research
Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework. At the moment, laser-focused on the inflation trade and the Great Rotation back to Value: precious metals, commodities, energy & shipping.  "I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPCC.OL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

