Digital Turbine: End Of The Road - Part 2
Summary
- Digital Turbine's share price drops 30% on the back of its fiscal Q4 2023 results (not calendar).
- Investors lose trust in management's vision. What was the straw that broke the thesis?
- I strongly urge readers not to be tempted to catch this falling knife.
Investment Thesis
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) delivers a disappointing set of results. That's the headline. The facts on the ground require more nuance.
Yes, the revenue guidance was below expectations. But I don't believe that's what caused the share price to fall 30% on the back of its results.
I believe that investors have started to lose trust in Digital Turbine's vision. And once that trust is gone, it will be very difficult to recover it.
Digital Turbine Near-Term Prospects
Digital Turbine is a leading mobile software company that helps streamline smartphone app delivery and engagement. Digital Turbine enables mobile operators, OEMs, and app developers to reach their target audiences on mobile.
In my previous article titled Digital Turbine: End of the Road, I said,
I find it difficult to expect anything above 3% CAGR in the near term. However, keep in mind that this is substantially lower than what analysts believe is possible. More specifically, analysts expected Digital Turbine's CAGR rates to reach 10% in the coming year, fiscal 2024.
Since I made that comment, I've seen Digital Turbine's share price increase day after day. This didn't make any sense to me.
In fact, as we'll next discuss, Digital Turbine's revenue guidance for fiscal Q1 2023 isn't so different from what analysts had been expecting. So, what actually happened that forced the stock to drop 30% premarket?
Revenue Growth Rates Fully Fizzled
It now feels like a really long time since Digital Turbine was a rapidly growing company. The guidance ahead for fiscal Q1 2024 points to approximately negative 20% y/y growth rates.
That being said, if we consider that Digital Turbine's guidance at the midpoint points to $143 million in revenues for the upcoming quarter, this isn't such a dramatic difference from the $149 million that analysts had their consensus figures at. Indeed, at the midpoint, the guidance is down less than 5% below analysts' expectations.
Nevertheless, if the comparables in H2 2024 dramatically improve, I'm not sure that over the next twelve months, Digital Turbine will succeed in posting growth for the year, not given this quarterly start.
And yet again, we are forced to ask, is the 30% drop premarket justified?
Profitability Profile in Focus
As we look to the quarter ahead, Digital Turbine guides for $25 million of EBITDA. This is approximately half of the EBITDA it reported in the same period a year ago.
Furthermore, recall that not long ago, Digital Turbine made the assertion that its EBITDA line would grow by 10x over the next 3 to 5 years.
Today, it appears that Digital Turbine's profitability is not only far from reaching $1 billion of EBITDA, but it's actually moving further away from this target.
It's essentially the same story on a cash flow basis, only more severe.
As you can see above, Digital Turbine's cash flows from operations are down 60% y/y.
Moreover, during the earnings call, management stated that its gross margins would stabilize around the high 40s%. This is my analytical assumption, but I'm not sure that a high 40s% target implies higher than 47% gross margins.
Indeed, we can see that in the quarter just passed Digital Turbine's gross margins compressed by 500 basis points. Consequently, I suspect that it will take some time for Digital Turbine's gross margins to return to the same level as last year.
The Bottom Line
My previous article titled End of the Road turned out not to be the end of the road for Digital Turbine. However, I can't imagine a scenario where in the current market environment, investors will be keen to bid up Digital Turbine.
To summarize the investment case, investors were previously under the assumption that even if Digital Turbine's growth rates were rather middle-of-the-road, its underlying profitability would be rapidly expanding and growing.
Today, it appears that fiscal Q1 2024 points to an EPS of around 13 cents, compared with analysts' expectations of around 22 cents. Why would investors be willing to pay more than 10x forward earnings for a business that is becoming smaller?
In fact, I suspect that in fiscal 2024, it's likely that Digital Turbine will report around $0.70 of EPS. This puts APPS stock priced at around 14x forward EPS, or a 7% earnings yield. When investors can get close to 5% on a bond, with little risk, why would they take a chance on a 7% earnings yield on a company that's in turmoil?
