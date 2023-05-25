Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TechnipFMC: Optimistic About Subsea 2.0 Development

May 25, 2023 4:23 AM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
249 Followers

Summary

  • FTI reported a record $2.5 billion in quarterly Subsea revenues, with a higher mix of iEPCI orders.
  • Management's update on services and business model enhancements provides investors with additional confidence in the possibility of improving profit margins through structural changes.
  • FTI reaffirmed its FY23 projections, with anticipated growth and margin expansion in the upcoming quarters.

Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

Investment thesis

Following on my coverage on TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI), this is an update on my view after reviewing the latest 1Q results. In my opinion, the results were very positive despite the company's higher-than-expected cash outlay

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
249 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.