hamzaturkkol

Intro

Dividend aristocrats such as Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) always attract attention among long-term investors especially when shares may be deemed as oversold on a long-term technical chart. As we see below, shares have been printing lower since late 2014 so now seems like a good time to either:

Evaluate one's existing position in BEN if indeed one remains long the stock. Assess whether now may be a good time to get long this name considering BEN's dividend yield obviously increases as the share price prints lower lows.

Before we delve into the key metrics which make up BEN's dividend, a few quick words on BEN's long-term technicals. Not only does the multi-year downcycle trend line mean that significant overhead long-term resistance remains above the prevailing share price of BEN but it is also noteworthy that the stock's 2017 highs have yet to be taken out. This means that capital gain appreciation in BEN's share price may be subdued for some time to come, which means delving into the company's dividend trends becomes even more important for the long-term investor.

BEN Long-Term technicals (Stockcharts.com)

Dividend Yield

BEN's forward dividend yield comes in at 4.9% which is ahead of its 4.03% 5-year average. Many income investors use the yield as a barometer of whether shares are cheap or not so from this perspective, shares may seem undervalued. In fact, this premise is backed up by BEN's trailing sales multiple of 1.53 & trailing book multiple of 1.04 which are both below their respective 5-year averages (2.11 & 1.35). In saying this, buying a proven aristocrat solely off its valuation and dividend yield still presents risk here due to the technicals alluded to earlier. Moreover, one would feel that some capital gain in the share price would be needed over the next 12 months as that 4.9% yield would likely not be enough to beat inflation.

Dividend Growth

This is why forward dividend growth rates are at least of the same importance as prevailing dividend yields. Many investors make the mistake of focusing on what they can earn today (yield) instead of looking at how much their income stream can grow going forward (growth). Dividend growth rates become ultra-important in periods of high inflation to ensure real returns can be registered in the long run. Thus, as we see below, average annual dividend growth rates in BEN have actually been on the wane in recent years.

Period Growth Rate 12 months 3.51% 3 Years 3.64% 5 Years 6.53% 10 years 12.20% Click to enlarge

Pay-Out Ratio

One reason why dividend growth may have been slowing in recent times may be the company's rising payout ratio. At present, over a trailing twelve-month average, BEN's GAAP dividend pay-out ratio comes in at 71% whereas the company's 5-year average comes in at 50.3%. All things remaining equal, a rising payout ratio means that there are fewer earnings left over after dividend payments (which can stifle growth rates accordingly). Therefore, to see if this ratio can indeed come down in upcoming quarters, we delve into what is expected from BEN concerning future earnings as well as decipher how the company's interest-bearing debt has been trending.

Leverage

Although BEN has a sound position with respect to the leverage on its balance sheet, the company's debt-to-equity ratio has slowly been rising in recent times. Franklin's debt-to-equity ratio now comes in at 0.29 whereas its five-year average comes in at 0.19. This rising trend also has ramifications for the company's interest coverage ratio which has fallen from a 5-year average of 39.3 to a current 13.9. Suffice it to say, although EBIT continues to easily cover interest expense, book value and the float in BEN have remained pretty much static (minimal change) since the 2014 top mentioned. This is a trend worth watching because at present, it does not benefit shareholders.

Forward-Looking EPS Projections

As we see below, volatility is expected with respect to this year's and next year's earnings. The more insightful trends however would be to look at the average expected bottom-line growth over the next 3 to 5 years and also the downward revisions which are beginning to emerge. This will give you an idea of Franklin's capability with respect to how much it can increase the dividend going forward.

BEN Forward-Looking EPS Projections (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

To sum up, although Franklin Resources may look attractive at present from a dividend yield and valuation perspective, we would encourage long-term investors to look at the rising pay-out ratio and the pretty mute earnings expectations over the next few years. BEN stock is not attractive enough for us to buy here. We look forward to continued coverage.