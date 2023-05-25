Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

The highlight for my Coursera (NYSE:COUR) investment thesis is that it has a strong position in the growing market for online education. The future labor shortages and demand for learning via digital mediums, combined with the current higher education system's difficulties in adapting to these trends, create significant opportunities for Coursera to provide accessible, affordable, and useful online education to a wide range of students. The company's data-powered platform, which uses machine learning and data-driven marketing to match students with relevant courses and materials, allows it to scale effectively and differentiate itself from competitors. In addition, COUR partnerships with top universities and businesses give it credibility and access to a large pool of high-quality course content. After reviewing COUR's 1Q23 earnings, I continue to be optimistic about the company's future growth prospects, especially with management highlighting the robust strength in consumer in the near term. COUR also showed a significant margin beat in the quarter, indicating that it is making steady progress toward its margin target for the full year. With the stock price yet to show any inflection to reflect COUR business fundamentals, I reiterate my buy rating for COUR stock.

Consumer

For the tenth consecutive quarter, COUR added more than 5 million new students, and its Consumer segment (the largest segment) saw revenue growth of 20.5% year over year. To be exact, in 1Q23 alone, COUR saw an increase of 5.5 million new registered learners, bringing the total number of users on the platform to 124 million by quarter's end. It is significant that learner growth has remained broad-based, indicating that growth has been well-diversified. Further, management mentioned that most of their major countries, like the United States, the United Kingdom, and India, are seeing double-digit growth. This is a strong indicator that the double digit growth can continue given the large TAM. To me, the most important thing is to increase the number of Professional Certifications and expanding the number of Platform partners. It was therefore heartening to learn that COUR has announced more than 40 such certificates (80% of its planned launch of 50 certificates this year). The growth of COUR platform partners continues to be robust as well, with the addition of 15 new university partners in the first quarter and several new industry partners in the healthcare, consumer goods, and real estate sectors. Overall, the Consumer segment seems to be growing very well with management focusing on things that matter. So long as COUR can continue this momentum, I believe it will eventually force a re-rate in its valuation as the market realizes the growth is sustainable.

Enterprise

The second largest segment is Enterprise, which also performed pretty well but this is an area to put on the monitoring lens. Despite a challenging enterprise spending environment, the enterprise segment put up another solid quarter, growing by 33.6%. The segment's gross margin increased to 67% as a result of growth driven by widespread strength. Net adds also remained impressive with 104 new logos, despite customer growth slowing to 36.6% in 1Q23. While the net additions figure was encouraging, the fact that average revenue per customer fell by 6.6% over last year is cause for concern. Finally, I believe the 400bps drop in NRR from 4Q22 is cause for concern and could develop into a serious warning sign. My current theory is that this occurred because companies became more cautious with their budgets, causing a spending freeze. Therefore, this is not a structural decline but rather a temporary cyclicality in my opinion. But if it remains at these low levels, clearly something is wrong. The good news is management has reported an increase in enterprise bookings activity - which I expect to see it reflect in the NRR metric, but I would remain cautious given the macroeconomic climate.

Investments

I believe we might see some volatility in margins as management continues to reinvest into the business such as generative AI. I am all for COUR to do this as I believe the best time to invest in the business is today, especially with nascent initiatives like AI that require long-term usage and data before it can be productive. If done well, it could even propel COUR into larger adjacent markets that would further extend the TAM and growth runway. The consideration here, for investors, is that COUR might report poorer-than-expected margin performance that disappoints consensus estimate - which is very likely given it is hard to time when the investments will be made.

Conclusion

In conclusion, COUR strong position in the expanding online education market, coupled with its data-powered platform and strategic partnerships, supports the investment thesis for the company. The Consumer segment continues to demonstrate impressive growth, with a broad-based increase in registered learners and double-digit growth in major countries. The addition of professional certifications and platform partners further strengthens Coursera's offerings. While the Enterprise segment performed well, caution is advised due to the challenging enterprise spending environment and a decline in average revenue per customer. The drop in net revenue retention from the previous quarter raises concerns, although it may be a temporary cyclicality. Also, investors should be aware of potential margin performance that may fall below expectations due to ongoing investments. Overall, considering COUR market position and growth prospects, I maintain a positive outlook and reiterate a buy rating for COUR stock.