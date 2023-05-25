Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Neuronetics Q1 Earnings: Profit Potential Remains Uncertain

May 25, 2023 4:45 AM ETNeuronetics, Inc. (STIM)
Richard Durant
Summary

  • Neuronetics is the leading TMS vendor and, as such, stands to benefit from the broader adoption of TMS.
  • The company's growth rate has been weak in recent years, and margins have not been improving with scale, which could reflect increasing competition.
  • Neuronetics' stock price has a tendency to be extremely volatile, and its current valuation is near the lower end of the historical range.
  • A transition to profitability could create significant value for shareholders, but this will likely require a step change in sales and marketing efficiency.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is the leading TMS vendor globally, and is slowly expanding its business, with a focus on close customer relationships and a business model that benefits from treatment volumes. The company is yet to show that this approach is profitable

I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BWAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

