Evkaz

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) 's financial position strengthened considerably in Q1 2023, posting a net income of $50.2 million and a book value per share rise to $15.96, rebounding from Q4 2022's net loss. The company's credit-sensitive strategies led to higher pretax income despite slight drops in loan production. PMT is looking ahead and preparing for increased mortgage origination volumes. To capitalize on this, they intend to expand the duration of Fannie Mae’s MSR term notes and release new CRT term notes. I believe that the management aims to enhance earnings via short-term rate hikes and opportunistic investments, and intends to continue to add shareholder value via share buybacks and dividends, given its current share under-valuation. For long-term mREIT investors, the current market and undervaluation could provide a great buying opportunity even if a small recession hit the U.S. economy in 2023 or 2024.

First quarter Earnings

The first quarter of 2023 showed a significant improvement in PMT's financial performance compared to the fourth quarter’s earnings. PMT announced a net income attributable to common shareholders of $50.2 million, a significant rise from the net loss reported in the previous quarter. PMT bought back fewer shares than in the previous quarter at a slightly higher average price. The book value per share showed a marginal increase to $15.96, indicating a better shareholder value. To put it into context, in the fourth quarter, the book value per share decreased from $16.18 (Q3 2022) to $15.78 (Q4 2022). Although there was a slight decline in the conventional correspondent loan production volumes, PMT's credit-sensitive strategies segment experienced a significant increase in pretax income. The number of loans purchased during the period slightly decreased. Nevertheless, PMT took proactive measures after quarter-end to extend the maturities of Fannie Mae Mortgage Servicing Rights notes and issued new Credit Risk Transfer notes to finance investments. PMT shows an overall financial improvement in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The company has managed to recover from a net loss and generate significant net income while making strategic investments for future growth and stability. PMT continues to navigate market volatility with diversification and effective cost structures.

2023 Expectations

The management expects mortgage origination volumes to be significantly higher in the remaining quarters of 2023 compared to the first quarter, due to the homebuying season. The total origination for 2023 is projected to range from 1.6 to 1.8 trillion dollars, which is a decrease from 2022.

“Originations in 2024 are currently expected to approach more normalized levels, with estimates suggesting an origination market above 2 trillion dollars.” - David Spector - CEO

PMT is expected to continue deploying capital in opportunistic investments and has invested 64 million dollars in these investments, including 52 million after the first quarter. New credit investments and other market opportunities, such as bulk Mortgage Servicing Rights with low coupons, stable cash flows, and low expected prepayment activity, are being evaluated by the management.

I strongly believe the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its tightening cycle, which I anticipate will benefit PMT's interest rate-sensitive strategies, assuming volatility declines. I also anticipate increased earnings from higher short-term rates affecting custodial balances and deposits. PMT plans to continue to monitor and invest its capital across credit and interest rate-sensitive strategies which will likely help its future earnings power. In addition, they plan to increase their sales of convention correspondent production created in the second quarter onwards to PFSI. They plan to leverage their synergistic relationship with PFSI to maintain their strong bid in the correspondent channel while actively managing capital allocation. PMT anticipates an average quarterly run-rate return of 40 cents per share or an 11 percent annualized return on common equity for the next four quarters. Over the long term, the performance of PMT's MSR portfolio is expected to be strong, and the return potential for MSRs is anticipated to be largely unchanged from last quarter's expectations (when the management highlighted that they expect a much better 2023 than 2022). Given PMT’s seasoned investment portfolio and strong balance sheet, the management remains optimistic for strong financial performance in 2023.

However, a recession or a larger decline in house prices could slow down the mortgage market recovery and this could hurt PMT’s stock price as well. After a few weeks of decreasing rates in the month of March and the start of April, mortgage costs increased, finishing at 6.43% on April 27th according to Freddie Mac. The rates have stayed consistent throughout 2023 so far. If financial trends continue as they are currently, with interest rates and home values relatively high in depleted markets, the housing market is likely to experience a gradual yet steady increase while encountering some bumps in 2023 and 2024 so the optimism of PMT’s next quarters’ strong results might be too soon.

Mortgage Rates (Forbes)

Share buybacks and dividend

The company considers share repurchases to be an attractive use of capital when PMT's share price is well below book value per share. The management has been buying back shares for several quarters and they intend to continue this in the future. PMT has been a reliable dividend payer in the mREIT sector, however, since the pandemic the quarterly dividend is variable. PMT paid a dividend of $0.40 per share in the first quarter. It is trading between 13.5-16% dividend yield depending on the dividend expectations for the next 12 months. If the company maintains the current $0.4 per share dividend the forward dividend yield is 13.6%. However, if due to the stronger expected earnings in 2023, the management increases the dividend back to $0.47 the forward dividend yield could be 16%. I believe that the first scenario is realistic and the second one is very unlikely just yet. It strongly depends on external factors such as mortgage rates, homebuying trends, and new originations.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

PMT stock has been trading well below its book value (that’s how the management validates its share buyback program). It is trading only at 0.7x its book value, which is one of the lowest in years.

Data by YCharts

If rates are expected to fall, this could ease pressure on mREIT's earnings and it seems that the pressure will be easing in the second half of 2023 and 2024 which will very likely mean stronger earnings and better results. In addition, its forward P/E ratio is approximately 10% lower than the sector median and has declined since the beginning of the year from 8.7-8.9x to 7.6x by the end of May.

Final thoughts

PMT is trading at a bargain if investors look at the mortgage market’s external trends for 2023 and beyond. The biggest risk is the housing market and mortgage market itself but even if it recovers slower than expected the current origination volumes will likely increase in the upcoming months which PMT could capitalize on. PMT could be a risky choice in the short term but I believe that the positive market trend and its current undervaluation could provide a good long-term investment option.