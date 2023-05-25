Charday Penn/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) specializes in providing horizontal business applications to small and midsize companies. The company has strategically positioned itself to accommodate the needs of its customers and employees as it moves up-market. Freshworks focuses on online discovery and product trials as part of its go-to-market strategy. The company competes in well-established software categories and has experienced growing demand for its CRM and marketing offerings. While it does not directly target enterprise customers, Freshworks can compete effectively with more mature applications in certain cases due to its cost advantage and ability to introduce new features. I view the stock as a long-term buy and have a price target of $18 is based on a ~6x CY24E revenue multiple.

Q123 Earnings: Better-than-expected Print Across the Board

FRSH exceeded its revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2023 by approximately 3%, which is slightly better than the 2% beat achieved in the fourth quarter of 2022. This is particularly impressive considering the challenging environment for securing bookings. The company's ability to consistently outperform expectations in this tough market is commendable. Year-over-year billings for 1Q23 showed growth of around 18% (or 21% in constant currency), compared to approximately 21% growth (or 25% in constant currency) reported in 4Q22. The management has projected approximately 17% year-over-year billings growth in constant currency for 2Q23. Overall, the results were better than anticipated and could provide reassurance to investors that FRSH's business model remains resilient, especially with mid-market enterprise customers, despite challenging economic conditions. The market was pleased with the increased revenue guidance range for FY24, which now stands at $587.5 million at the midpoint, up from $582.5 million previously. This upward revision in revenue outlook further adds to the positive impression left by the first-quarter revenue beat.

Product Portfolio Differentiates Freshworks in a Competitive Market

Freshworks specializes in providing applications that improve the experiences of both customers and employees. Its flagship product, Freshdesk, is a versatile customer support application that supports multiple channels, while Freshservice is an IT service management platform designed to assist employees. While Freshworks initially focused on serving small and midsize businesses, the company recognizes the importance of maintaining a high standard of customer experience to effectively cater to these customers. By adhering to this principle, Freshworks aims to continue enhancing its products with new features and functionalities while ensuring simplicity and elegance, even as it expands its reach to larger enterprises.

Freshworks has achieved a high level of frictionless product adoption. The company has a deep understanding of online buyers and has optimized its website to facilitate self-service product adoption. Prospective users can start a 21-day free trial without the need for a credit card, eliminating sign-up barriers. The products are designed to be user-friendly not only for managers and IT personnel but also for frontline workers who spend their days using the applications. Implementing the products is a quick process, typically taking days or weeks rather than months or years, and in some cases, professional services support may not be necessary.

Company Presentation

Valuation

I analyzed two groups of comparable companies: customer service/engagement peers and companies with high-velocity go-to-market strategies. Since Freshworks is expected to have a slightly unprofitable performance until the end of 2023, I focused on EV/revenue multiples for the calendar year 2022. Currently, Freshworks is trading at approximately 5x EV/CY23E revenue, which represents a premium compared to the average multiple of around 3.5x times for the customer service/engagement group. My December 2023 price target of $18 is based on ~6x CY24E revenue. My multiple for Freshworks is in-line with the average multiple for the Customer Service/ Engagement/ITSM peer group (TEAM, NOW, SPT, HUBS, BRZE, XM, CXM).

Seeking Alpha

Risks to Rating

Freshworks operates in a highly competitive market with rivals present in each of its target segments: small and medium-sized businesses, mid-market, and enterprise. Competitors include established providers as well as emerging cloud-based companies offering modern solutions and features. Some of these competitors are well-funded and have strong customer relationships, such as salesforce.com, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and HubSpot. If competition intensifies or competitors successfully replicate Freshworks' functionality, it could impact the company's growth and profitability.

Despite the recent drop in share price, valuations of companies in the sector remain high compared to historical levels. Additionally, the global pandemic and its associated risks have not completely subsided, and labor market challenges persist. These factors contribute to downside risks for Freshworks, particularly due to their sensitivity to macroeconomic volatility, including rising interest rates.

Conclusion

Freshworks offers applications aimed at enhancing customer and employee experiences. Its flagship product, Freshdesk, is an omnichannel customer support application, while Freshservice caters to IT service management needs. The company has streamlined its go-to-market strategy to facilitate easy and self-service adoption of its products. Freshworks competes in the vast CRM and System and Service Management markets, which are projected to reach $76 billion and $44 billion, respectively, by 2025. I view the stock as a long-term buy and have a price target of $18.