Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Freshworks: Benefiting From Rising Demand In CRM And Marketing Solutions

May 25, 2023 5:04 AM ETFreshworks Inc. (FRSH)
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
90 Followers

Summary

  • Freshworks specializes in horizontal business applications for small and midsize companies.
  • The company has strategically positioned itself to cater to the needs of its customers and employees as it expands into larger markets.
  • I view FRSH stock as a long-term buy and have a price target of $18.

Smiling, helping and working customer support service worker with a headset and office computer. Call center worker on a online internet consulting call. Telephone operator agent giving web advice

Charday Penn/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) specializes in providing horizontal business applications to small and midsize companies. The company has strategically positioned itself to accommodate the needs of its customers and employees as it moves

FRSH Product Portfolio

Company Presentation

FRSH Valuation Grade

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
90 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.