My initial HOLD call for Sabra Health Care (NASDAQ:SBRA) outlined in my original article called "Sabra's low occupancy threatens its 8.9% dividend, don't fall for this sucker yield" has paid off. The stock price dropped by 17% while the S&P 500 remain completely flat. And while the board has kept the dividend flat at $0.30 per share, this wasn't nearly enough to offset the drop in price, resulting in a total return of -13% since publication.

If you recall, my thesis for SBRA wasn't overly bearish. I argued that I see the sector as quite well positioned, especially over the long-term due to an ageing population. Moreover, I touched on several shorter-term potential catalysts, mainly the end of the Covid-related public health emergency which makes life a lot easier for skilled nursing and senior housing facilities and the Fed nearing the end of its hiking cycle. My main argument for not investing at the time was low occupancy of skilled nursing of just 73% which understandably puts their finances under pressure. I wanted to see a clear trend towards recovery in this key metric, which is why I decided to wait. Recently, the company reported their Q1 2023 results, so now is an ideal time for an update to my thesis to see whether the risks have been priced-in or whether we should expect a dividend cut and further down-side.

Sabra's portfolio

First off let's quickly recap their portfolio, because its composition is key to understanding what follows. The REIT is heavily weighted towards skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) which account for 57% or revenues. This is followed by Senior housing at 25% (some of which is owned by SBRA and some simply managed for third parties) and Behavioral Health at 13.6%. Notably since my last article, the company has moved away from SNF and invested more into Senior Housing. This is in line with their general strategy to build a more balanced portfolio and was supported by their Q1 acquisition of 230 beds in Senior Housing for about $50 Million at a cash yield of 8% and a disposal of seven skilled nursing facilities for $190 Million.

What's also important is that only a hand full of operators of these properties (which essentially act as Sabra's tenants) account for a large portion of revenues. In fact just four of them (Signature, Avamere, Ensign and Recovery Centers of America) account for 37% of revenues. That can clearly be risky, especially when you consider that these are relatively small mostly privately owned companies.

SBRA Presentation

Q1 Results

Starting with occupancy, management highlights in the very first paragraph of their earnings call that their SNF occupancy has improved every month since October and that the increase between October and January was 130 bps. As of Q1 the occupancy stood at 74%. Going forward, management sees 30-40 bps improvement in SNF occupancy per month as doable. As for senior housing, management said that as of February 2023, Senior Housing occupancy reached 88.2%, but settled at 86.4% by quarter end. Still this represents a nice 200bps increase QoQ. So overall things seem to improving.

SBRA Supplement, note the last column is titled 31/12/2022, but the numbers seem consistent with 31/3/2023 number from their presentation and management commentary so I treat these as Q1 numbers

After occupancy, the second most important thing for Sabra is tenants' ability to pay rent. This is reflected well by the EBITDARM coverage ratio. On a nominal basis coverage has deteriorated compared to last quarter with SNF coverage decreasing from 1.77x to 1.63x and Senior Housing from 1.19x to 1.14x. Excluding the impact of Provider Relief Funds (PRF) which is the right way to look at things according to management, SNF coverage has actually increased from 1.48x last quarter to 1.55x. In either case, coverage remains relatively low, especially for Senior Housing which is not a good sign.

SBRA Supplement, note the last column is titled 31/12/2022, but the numbers seem consistent with 31/3/2023 number from their presentation and management commentary so I treat these as Q1 numbers

Putting things together, AFFO came in quite low at $0.33 per share in Q1 (down from $0.39 in Q1 2022). Management didn't issue earnings guidance, but simply stated that they see $0.33 to $0.34 quarterly run rate as appropriate. That's not very reassuring considering that AFFO averaged $0.36 per quarter last year. Moreover, with a quarterly dividend at $0.30 per share, dividend coverage is become quite stretched with a payout ratio of >90% (note that this was 81% last time I wrote about Sabra). So while management would like us to believe that thing are improving, their lack of guidance, and no growth prospects make it quite apparent that the light at the end of the tunnel might be further than it seems.

Valuation

Last time I covered the stock it was trading at 9x FFO. Now, assuming 2023 FFO of $1.32 per share, it trading at 8.3x forward FFO. Of course, this is below the long-term average multiple which stands somewhere around 11x, but forecasting a return there would be foolish given the current economic environment, especially since SBRA actually has some fundamental problems that it has to figure out first.

With an annualized cash NOI of $418 Million, the implied cap rate stands at 8.5%. For comparison this is similar to what some of the best office REITs are trading at and those have occupancy closer to 90%, but of course arguably face more severe headwinds over the long-term (or at least that's what the market seems to think).

Overall I think SBRA is fairly priced for what it is in the current environment. The problem I see is that the upside is far from certain and is not that big (maybe 20%) while the downside is very large and not hard to imagine. The situation remind me too much of Medical Properties Trust (MPW). While things are fine for now, coverage of some tenants remains border-line and with heavy exposure to only a handful of tenants, SBRA could easily get to a point where one or two tenants cannot afford to pay rent, which would most likely lead to a dividend cut and a major selloff in stock price. I'm not willing to risk this downside, which is why I reiterate the "HOLD" rating here at $11 per share.