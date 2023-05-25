Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sabra Health Care: The Reward Doesn't Justify The Risks

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
1.4K Followers

Summary

  • Sabra is a skilled nursing and senior housing provider which has struggled with occupancy since the pandemic started.
  • Occupancy is improving slowly, but tenant coverage remains extremely tight significantly increasing risks for SBRA.
  • At this point, the downside largely outweighs the upside which is why I stay at a HOLD.

Happy confident lawyer, Real Estate Agent, notary, financial advisor giving consultation

fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

My initial HOLD call for Sabra Health Care (NASDAQ:SBRA) outlined in my original article called "Sabra's low occupancy threatens its 8.9% dividend, don't fall for this sucker yield"

SBRA Presentation

SBRA Supplement, note the last column is titled 31/12/2022, but the numbers seem consistent with 31/3/2023 number from their presentation and management commentary so I treat these as Q1 numbers

SBRA Supplement, note the last column is titled 31/12/2022, but the numbers seem consistent with 31/3/2023 number from their presentation and management commentary so I treat these as Q1 numbers

This article was written by

Hey, my name is David and I am an ex-Private Equity investment professional with a strong European real estate background, now focused on active investing in US and EU equities. My Goal is generating market beating returns with an emphasis on reliable (growing) dividends. Now primarily investing in REITs, Financials and Renewable Energy.Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor and none of the content I provide on this website is financial advice. Content is provided for illustrative and educational purposes only. Always do your own research before investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

