Arthur J. Gallagher: FY23 Should Continue To Be A Good Year

May 25, 2023 6:12 AM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)
Summary

  • AJG has demonstrated solid organic growth in both the Brokerage and Risk Management segments, with performance exceeding expectations in the first quarter of 2023.
  • While the M&A market is slowing, if interest rates were to rise, it could compress targets' multiples and make acquisitions more accretive for AJG.
  • If rates were to fall, it will impact premium growth and valuation negatively.
Investment thesis

I recommended buying Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) in late March, as I believed the market would have a more optimistic view of FY23's growth and margin outlook, which would lead to a positive valuation rerating in FY23. That

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

