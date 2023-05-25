Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CCC Intelligent Solutions: Change To Buy Rating As Growth Remains Strong

Summary

  • CCC Intelligent Solutions demonstrated solid customer gross retention (99%) and software net dollar retention (106%), highlighting the company's ability to retain and upsell to existing clientele.
  • I believe CCCS has a long growth runway as it leverages its solutions to capture gaps in customers' workflow processes.
  • Management reaffirmed FY23 forecasts and provided an optimistic outlook for 2Q23, indicating continued strength in growth.

Obstacle course

GoodLifeStudio/E+ via Getty Images

Description

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) 1Q23 results were strong, with revenue and EBITDA margin coming in slightly higher than expected. The significant factor behind the growth, I believe, was primarily the successful upselling of emerging products to major

A picture containing text, screenshot, display, software Description automatically generated

Own calculation

This article was written by

I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

