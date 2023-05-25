Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stellantis' Deep Value Pitch: 1.3x EV/EBIT And A Juicy Yield

May 25, 2023 6:46 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)2 Comments
Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • Stellantis communicated a strong start into 2023, beating analyst consensus estimates.
  • The better-than-expected topline numbers were driven by supportive volume shipments, as well as favorable net pricing.
  • Inventory accumulation was negative; however, the risk looks manageable from a profitability perspective.
  • Stellantis reaffirmed FY 2023 guidance of double-digit operating income margin and positive free cash flow.
  • Reflecting on a super cheap valuation of close to x1.3 EV/EBIT, I reiterate a "Strong Buy" rating for Stellantis; I raise my TP to $37.66/ share.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Valued at an EV/EBIT of ∼1.3, Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is such an easy value pitch. Even if the company were to structurally lose market share against Tesla (TSLA) or Chinese low-cost producers BYD (

STLA vs SPY YTD 2023 price performance

Seeking Alpha

Stellantis Q1 2023 reporting - revenue

Stellantis Q1 2023 reporting

Stellantis Q1 2023 reporting - outlook

Stellantis Q1 2023 reporting

STLA margins vs US peers

Societe Generale Equity Research

STLA valuation vs US peers

Societe Generale Equity Research

STLA valuation multiples

Seeking Alpha

STLAP valuation

analyst consensus; author's calculation

STLAP valuation sensitivity table

analyst consensus; author's calculation

Cavenagh Research
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

