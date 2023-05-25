miniseries

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) is a fintech company operating in the growing space of digital payments. Its signature product is a platform that allows its customers to create customized digital financial products such as debit and credit cards, digital wallets and payment solutions. Given the nature of the products it offers it is natural for Marqeta to rely fundamentally on a limited number of big companies. Famously MQ has always generated a huge chunk of its revenue solely from Block (SQ), however its reliance on the Jack Dorsey-led business is expected to reduce with the business growing. According to the latest 10-Q, in the 3 months ending in March 2023 Block accounted for 76% of revenue, a risk that should not be ignored.

Marqeta’s shares have been under pressure pretty much since its debut on the public market and are now trading for about $2.5 billion. I argue that the current price represents an interesting entry point for a small position as the company seems well positioned to capitalize on the growth of a cashless society.

A huge market to conquer

The way Marqeta earns money is mostly by charging a small fee when processing transactions through its platform. That means that growth is fueled by increasing the products sold for its customers, but also by increasing the total payment volume that the company processes. The latest data showed an increase of 37% YoY to $50 billion in Total Processing Volume, which translated to about $217 million of net Revenue for an approximate take rate of about 0.43%.

Marqeta Q1 2023 Earnings Report

During the latest quarter the company maintained its Gross Margin around 41%, down from 45% a year before but somewhat consistent with the past few quarters. As an intermediary Marqeta has to split all the fees it charges to its customers with card processing networks (the usual suspects Visa (V), Mastercard (MA) and the likes) as well as the card issuing banks that partner with Marqeta. As a consequence, a large part of the Cost of Goods Sold is somewhat inevitable and is unlikely that the company will ever be able to boost its financials on this front that much as all the power is held by the card network companies.

Nevertheless, the space in which Marqeta operates is exciting as more and more payments are happening online, and more and more companies in the future will need products such as those offered by MQ. Management has spent a few words on this during the latest call, praising how embedded finance is a huge generational shift:

Our industry is witnessing a major shift, one that plays directly into our strength. The expansion of the market to include embedded finance in addition to fintech is accelerating. [...] We define embedded finance as companies whose primary business is not banking, nor finance. It's companies that offer financial services to their consumers through seamless integration into their existing product. [...] What is most exciting about embedded finance is the number of companies that can choose to participate in the opportunity are almost unlimited.

Management noted that more than 50% of Marqeta sales in the past year came from embedded finance customers, meaning companies that started to offer some form of financial products despite them not being financial companies themselves. Marqeta has partnered for example with food delivery companies as well as some big brick-and-mortar retailers, not the typical companies that traditionally would be interested in financial products. However, Marqeta’s solutions are enticing to these sorts of customers and that makes its total addressable market for the future that much more exciting.

Operation efficiency is the short-term goal

MQ has been already operating around breakeven for some time now. The latest quarter showed an adjusted EBITDA margin of negative -2%, slight improvement compared to the negative -6% reported for the same quarter a year ago. On a Cash Flow basis the same can be observed, with the company alternating every quarter between small gains or small losses in cash. The reason why the company is always posting breakeven results is because of constant investments into growth as well as business acquisitions. The balance sheet offers ample freedom of movement for the management as the company can rely on over $1.4 billion in cash and short term investments while holding no debt. An enviable position to be in given that costs of raising new capital skyrocketed during 2022 and will be a big issue for many, but luckily not for Marqeta.

Marqeta Q1 2023 Earnings Report

The company has also announced an efficiency turnaround that is forecasted to assist the company in saving between $40 and $45 million in adjusted operating expenses. The main avenue to reach this target is unfortunately to cut the workforce: 15% of the headcount will be made redundant, which in turn will result in a much leaner operation. As MQ reported an average of about $8 million loss in Adjusted EBITDA, the result of the cost rationalization should ultimately be positive adjusted results for the time being, which is undoubtedly an exciting prospect as the company will be able to retain more cash to put to work.

Another avenue of growth could be acquisitions. In February 2023 MQ acquired Power Finance, a company specialized in credit products that will allow MQ to further enhance its offering. Management has provided some details in relation to the acquisition:

Our integration of Power Finance is ahead of schedule and we expect to complete the process by the end of the quarter. With intention, we sought an asset whose technology was built in a similar way to Marqeta, so we could combine these two solutions quickly. Our prospects have responded well to the combined solution. In addition to demand for co-branded cards, which we actually anticipated, we're seeing demand for commercial credit cards, especially in a high interest rate environment that has made access to working capital difficult for small businesses.

Concentration risk

One of the biggest risks to take in consideration with Marqeta is customer concentration as mentioned above. The current reliance on Block for 76% of net revenue is concerning as a single decision made in that one company can indeed have huge repercussions on Marqeta. Block could for instance decide to develop internally some of the technologies and services offered by Marqeta, could go out and buy another company that will allow them to generate customizable cards or could decide to differentiate its supplier base and move part of the orders to a competitor.

The company is not unknown to churn as the latest filings noted that Revenue growth for the latest quarter was slightly impacted by one customer migrating to a competitor part of their programs. During 2023 some Block contracts will be up for renewal and this will be a key issue to monitor going forward.

Stock repurchase and Stock-Based Compensation

Management is convinced that the stock is undervalued at its current valuation, therefore has authorized a $200 million share repurchase program. At the current market cap of $2.5 billion this represents 8% of outstanding shares. Thanks to the pristine balance sheet the company will be able for years to come to opportunistically repurchase its shares, which will offer a nice boost to the share price and rebalance any effect of Stock-Based Compensation: in the latest quarter for example total shares outstanding actually declined 0.5%, indicating that the repurchase of shares fully offset the effect of SBC.

Valuation and Key Takeaways

Marqeta stock went basically only down since coming to the public market in the middle of 2021 and is now trading not far off from its all time lows. As a consequence, current valuation is extremely more accessible than 2 years ago given that the shares are now trading at 3.1 P/S (TTM). As MQ is still in growth mode, many valuation metrics normally used are not very useful because much of the cash earned is immediately reinvested into the company.

Nevertheless, I built a Discounted Cash Flow model with a lot of assumptions in an attempt to gather what the market is pricing in at the moment, and evaluate how feasible that is. In the past 12 months MQ has generated about $21 million of FCF (excluding acquisitions-related expenses), which I will take as my starting point. By considering a 10% discount rate and a 10 years growth of 31% (in line with projected Revenue growth), the result is in line with the current market cap.

To justify the current share price the market is therefore currently expecting 10 years of sustained high growth, which is obviously challenging to achieve but I don’t think it’s impossible for a company like Marqeta. By considering the generational tailwinds, excellent balance sheet and very high growth booked so far, the premises are exciting. Therefore I will initiate a small position and continue to opportunistically add on weakness.