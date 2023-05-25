Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Arconic: Fundamental Issues Coupled With No Margin Of Safety

May 25, 2023 7:22 AM ETArconic Corporation (ARNC)
Hong Chew Eu
Summary

  • During its 3 years as a public-listed company, Arconic had not been profitable. This was due to annual one-off charges that may continue in the future.
  • This is not a growth stock. Management even has concerns about the strategic contribution from 2 of its 3 business segments. I also have concerns about its financial strengths.
  • There is no margin of safety based on a valuation using a cyclical lens and ignoring further one-off charges.

Investment Thesis

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) started as a public-listed company in 2020. While revenue had grown by about 2/3 since then, it had incurred losses for the past 3 years. But these losses were due to annual one-off charges. Without these, it

Segment Revenue Trends

Chart 1. Segment Revenue Trends (Author)

PBT Trends

Chart 2: PBT Trends (Author)

Segment EBIT Trends

Chart 3: Segment EBIT Trends (Author)

Peer Financials

Table 1: Peer Financials (Author)

Aluminum Price Trends

Chart 4: Aluminum Price Trends (FRED)

Revenue vs Aluminum Price

Chart 5: Revenue vs Aluminum Price (Author)

Segment Revenue Correlation

Table 2: Segment Revenue Correlation (Author)

Determining the Regression Equation

Chart 6: Determining the Regression Equation (Author)

Summary of Valuation

Table 3: Summary of Valuation (Author)

Deriving the WACC

Table 4: Deriving the WACC (Various)

Deriving the Rolled Products EBIT

Table 5: Deriving the Rolled Products EBIT (Author)

Deriving the cycle Factor

Table 6: Deriving the cycle Factor (Author)

Calculating the Earnings Power Value

Table 7: Calculating the Earnings Power Value (Author)

BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

