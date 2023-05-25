Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BMW: Results Look Good But Sold Cars Are Falling

Summary

  • The entire industry is changing right now, and in my current understanding, European companies could emerge as big losers.
  • 1 in 3 cars the company currently sells in China, but market share for EVs is significantly lower than for ICE cars.
  • Total car sales in 2022 in China increased by 2 million vehicles, but BMW sold 6% less.
  • Don't chase the seemingly high dividend yield; the company says 2023 EPS will be significantly lower.

Blue car BMW E90 Geschwindigkeit fahren Sie auf die city road

kurmyshov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

An investment in BMW is too risky, given the changing Chinese market. One in three of the company's cars is sold in China, but now 25% of car sales in China are already EVs, and BMW's market share

BMW Group total vehicle deliveries

BMW 2022 report

BMW Group total deliveries of BEVs

BMW 2022 report

BMW falling sales

BMW report 2022

BMQ Q1 2023 sales

BMW Q1 2023

EV sales by region

virta.global

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

