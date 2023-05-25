BHP Group And Rio Tinto: Keep Thinking Like Ray Dalio

JHVEPhoto

Thesis

About 8 months ago (Oct 31, 2022, to be exact), I published an article on BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO). The thesis is to argue why it was a good time to get exposure to overseas stocks and commodities - the cornerstone of Ray Dalio's investing philosophy. And in particular, I analyzed why BHP and RIO could serve both purposes at the same time. The thesis has worked out nicely. BHP returned more than 16% in terms of price appreciation alone (i.e., with its dividends excluded), compared to 6.5% from the S&P 500 index.

In this article, I will argue that it has become even more relevant today to keep thinking like Ray Dalio with the uncertainties facing the U.S. domestic market. I will explain why I maintain my bullish rating on both stocks. You will see why I use these stocks as a hedge against these domestic uncertainties such as high inflation and elevated market valuation risks.

And in particular, I will focus on my updated thoughts on the status of the commodity cycle. You will see why I think the next commodity cycle is about to start and why BHP and RIO are best positioned to benefit from this cycle.

Source: Seeking Alpha

BHP, RIO, and Dalioism

First, for readers new to these stocks, a brief intro. Both stocks are ex-U.S. stocks. BHP is headquartered in Australia. The company has extensive assets and operations throughout Australia, as well as in several other countries such as Chile, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. RIO is based in the U.K., again with operations around the world. Both companies are also leading players in the commodity sector. Both companies mine, process, and market a diverse range of mineral resources such as iron ore, aluminum, copper, et al.

With this intro, you can see why they are of interest to us. It is no secret among our readers that we are true believers in Ray Dalio's investing philosophy. As detailed in our earlier articles,

In his mind (and ours too), the picking of specific stocks and the diversification across different stocks (or even sectors) is the LAST step of investing. The grand investing scheme starts with risk isolation, asset class allocation, geographical diversification, and consideration of macroscopic cycles. That is why both in our own accounts and in our marketplace service, our first step is always risk isolation using a barbell model. Then the second step is asset allocation across classes that respond differently to fundamental economic forces as shown in the chart below. Only after these steps, do other more detailed steps follow.

To limit the scope of this article, I won't dive into the details of risk isolation or BHP and RIO's role in terms of geographical diversification. The goal of this update is to focus on their role in terms of asset class diversification. Next, I will argue these two overseas commodity stocks are well-positioned in the commodity space to offer healthy long-term gains.

Source: macro-ops.com

The new commodity cycle

A key argument in my original thesis is that both stocks were at their strongest financial strengths in a decade and enjoying a peak level of profitability. As you can see from the chart below, BHP's profitability was close to 50% at that time, and RIO's margin was close to 30%. Today, both companies' profit margins have contradicted a bit. To wit, BHP margin lowered to 46.3% and RIO's to 22.3%. However, these levels are still very competitive and above their historical average by a substantial gap.

Source: Seeking Alpha

More importantly, I see the setback in the past few months as a random fluctuation. And I see the fundamental force ahead is the starting of a new commodity cycle. I see the prices of the major products produced by RIO and BHP due for a rebound in the years to come. Commodity prices have historically increased faster than inflation. This is because commodities are used to produce goods and services, and when the cost of producing these goods and services goes up, the price of the commodities used to produce them should AT LEAST go up by the same amount. However, in the past 10 years, this has not been the case for many key commodities products. And I will just cite two examples in the two charts below of the most relevant to BHP and RIO. As seen, the price index of copper, lead, and zinc went up at a CAGR of 1.09% over the past 10 years, far below the average inflation during this period. And the price of iron ore actually decreased (at a CAGR of 1.78%).

Source: FRED Source: FRED

BHP and RIO: Best positioned for the new cycle

BHP and RIO are best positioned to benefit if the new commodity cycle materializes. The reasons are multifaceted and range from their leading scale, to their diversification, and to their financial strength. Here I will focus on the last point. BHP and RIO's strong balance sheets and capital allocation flexibility are near a peak level in a decade as you can see from the following two charts. To wit, both are sitting on a large cash position and ample liquidity currently ($9.9 billion cash on BHP's balance sheet and $8.9B for RIO). At the same time, their debt was near a bottom level compared to their EBITDA earnings.

Such balance sheet strength can benefit investors in the next commodity cycle in a few key directions. First, these companies will be able to weather any downturns in the market and continue to produce commodities. Second, they will be able to invest in new projects and expand their production capacity. Third, they will be able to return capital to shareholders through dividends or share repurchases. All of these factors can lead to higher returns for investors in the next commodity cycle, as detailed next.

Source: Seeking Alpha Source: Seeking Alpha

BHP and RIO: valuation and expected returns

Both companies' ROCE (return on capital employed) have been quite stable in recent years, hovering around 27% to 28% as shown in the table below. Given the strong financial strength and capital allocation flexibility just mentioned, I model a 10% reinvestment rate to be easily sustainable. I consider this model on the conservative side and exclude acquisition and merger activities such as RIO's recent acquisition of Turquoise Hill Resources. With a ROCE of around 27%~28% and a reinvestment rate of 10%, they can maintain an organic real growth rate of ~2.8% (i.e., excluding acquisitions, mergers, and also inflation escalation). Both stocks are also cheaply valued, with an FY1 P/E of 10.64x for BHP and 7.26x for RIO. As such, they offer an owner's earnings yield of around 10% or more as shown below. All told, I project these stocks to offer annual returns in the mid-to upper teens.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks and final thoughts

The main risk involved with commodity stocks is volatility. The price of both stocks has fluctuated wildly in the past and often more than the price of the underlying commodities (which are already extremely volatile). I don't think the commonly quoted beta captures the risks properly. As seen in the chart below, their P/CFO multiples routinely fluctuate by more than 200% almost on an annual basis. Over the past 10 years, they've gone as low as 2x a few times and as high as 10x. Also, geographical diversification can have its negatives too. In the case of RIO and BHP, both companies operate in some of the world's most politically unstable regions (where good mining sites happen to locate). This can lead to disruptions in production and supply, as well as damage to assets.

To conclude, my overall impression is that the positives outweigh the negatives under current conditions. Looking forward, I see double-digit annual return potential from both stocks, supported by both the current high owners earning yield and healthy growth. Although in Ray Dalio's scheme, I view these considerations to be secondary. The primary consideration is that I view them as good candidates to provide geographical and asset class diversification.