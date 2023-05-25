Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arrival Drives Towards The Brink

May 25, 2023 8:55 AM ETArrival (ARVL)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.54K Followers

Summary

  • Arrival's quarterly cash burn is abnormal for a company of its size and its current cash position is not sufficient for up to a year of operations.
  • The EV upstart has had to execute a 1 for 50 reverse stock split and has proposed another merger with a blank check company to avert collapse.
  • The transaction could see Arrival gain access to $283 million in cash from the SPAC's trust. However, redemptions are likely to be significant.

South End and Uptown Charlotte - Aerial

halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

Arrival's (NASDAQ:ARVL) visceral struggle for survival has seen the EV upstart execute a 1 for 50 reverse stock split, jettison plans to build a microfactory in the UK, and launch a second merger with a

Chart
Data by YCharts

Arrival Initial SPAC Guidance

Arrival 2021 SPAC Presentation

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.54K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.