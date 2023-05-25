Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ReNeuron Group plc (RNUGF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 8:25 AM ETReNeuron Group plc (RNUGF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.65K Followers

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCPK:RNUGF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Iain Ross - Executive Chairman

John Hawkins - CFO

Randolph Corteling - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Group plc Investor Presentation. [Operator Instructions] The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll.

I'd now like to hand over to Executive Chairman, Iain Ross. Good morning to you.

Iain Ross

Good morning, everybody. I see from the screen, we've got a number of attendees. And we're really pleased to give you an update on our preliminary results. The first page talks about developing a valuable and differentiated drug delivery platform. And you will recall, at the beginning of the year, that we made it very clear that that's where we're going to focus. And that's where we're going to produce data. And so what we want to do this morning, is just to take you through our presentation, you will have all read the announcement this morning.

And I have to be honest, there's not a huge amount to tell you, because we are actually doing what we said we would do at the beginning of the year is that we are working hard to produce the data. And I can say to you that we're on course to be producing data within the next 2 to 3 months. And from that data, we hope, we will be able to conclude a number of discussions that are already in progress. So just moving through the disclaimer, which everybody I'm sure is read in detail.

Moving on

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.