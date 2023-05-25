Justin Sullivan

Thesis

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) and Red Bull are the two biggest players in the global energy drinks market, where they have a combined market share of over 80%. And with the market expected to grow by 7% a year, the future looks promising.

But even if we consider that Monster is a high quality company, I think the valuation is too high at the moment to expect returns like in the past. The coverage of Monster being the best performing stock in the S&P 500 over the last 30 years really helped to boost its popularity, and many investors jumped on board with the dream of achieving the same returns going forward.

But I think Monster will still produce decent returns, but nowhere near the returns of the last few decades. I think low double-digit returns are more likely over the next 5 to 10 years, which is still very good compared to the average company.

Analysis

As Monster and Red Bull are the dominant players, I would like to start with a comparison. Red Bull is more premium priced and their standard size is 8oz or 240ml whereas Monster has their 16oz or 480ml and the prices are lower.

In addition, Monster's marketing is more male-oriented, especially in extreme sports and gaming, and in recent years it has become very popular in the fitness industry as a kind of workout booster. Red Bull, on the other hand, is more of a lifestyle product with a high-end touch, although it also has its roots in extreme sports, but it has evolved and managed to change its brand perception. Unlike its early days, Red Bull is now popular with both men and women.

In terms of flavors and products, Monster has the wider choice and I see many of the special editions selling out very quickly as demand is high. But the key difference is probably that Red Bull is very effective with its marketing campaigns and very successful at building and protecting its brand. As a result, they have enormous pricing power and can charge premium prices.

Monster, on the other hand, has also been able to build a brand and its recent price increases have shown that it can pass on increased costs to its customers and, they also benefit from working with Coca-Cola (KO) by having access to its expertise and distribution network. But it feels like Red Bull has the upper hand when it comes to marketing.

Overall, both have competitive advantages in terms of brand recognition and economies of scale, reflected in strong returns on capital and earnings. Therefore, I think both should be able to defend their market positions against competition.

Data by YCharts

In the following, we will see that cost price inflation has an impact on Monster's business, leading to some deterioration in its business metrics, which nevertheless remain above average. A profit margin of 19.95% is still something that many companies can only dream of, and it is likely to return to the 25%+ range when the economy calms down. We are also seeing the first signs of a return to old strength.

Data by YCharts

Where the decline has been a little more pronounced is in gross margins, and that started even before COVID and the inflation problems. A decline from 65% to 50% should always be viewed critically. At the end of the day, however, it is the FCF that matters and, as we will see, it still paints a good picture.

Data by YCharts

A hallmark of quality is a high return on capital, preferably in the 20%+ range, and in normalized terms they achieve this. Even in the face of economic difficulties, they achieve a respectable 18.54% and should return to their old average in the near future. Other qualitatively well-positioned companies have suffered much more.

Data by YCharts

However, the biggest influence on future total return expectations is currently the high valuation relative to EBIT. A 30x multiple implies very high expectations for the future, and I do not currently see enough growth opportunities to justify this valuation. A multiple in the low 20s would be more fair, given the future prospects.

Data by YCharts

A major strength, however, is their FCF generation, which is growing like crazy and, after the brief dip, is likely to reach new highs in the near future. Add to this the $3 billion in cash and equivalents, combined with their total debt of only $38 million, and you can see that they are in a wonderful financial position with no leverage risk.

Growth Opportunities

The recent acquisition of CANarchy is a first step into the alcoholic beverage market, which has huge growth potential, and the potential acquisition of Bang Energy could lead to further growth. Bang, which currently has a 2.6% market share in the US, would be a nice addition with its Phoenix plant capable of producing 15% of Monster's US sales.

Reverse DCF

Author

The basis of the reverse DCF to see what is priced into the shares to deliver a 10% return over 10 years is the TTM diluted EPS of $1.22, which gives a priced in growth rate of 15% over this period. The growth rate over the last 5 years is 10.44% and over the last 10 years it is 14.94%. So the growth rate priced in is definitely achievable, but I would lean more towards the results over the last 5 years and therefore the shares are slightly overvalued.

Conclusion

Monster and Red Bull are clearly the best companies in the energy drink market and I don't see a big threat from the competition at the moment. So the market position should be consolidated, and future earnings are somewhat protected. However, due to the high share price, future returns are likely to be lower than most would like, but as share prices are volatile, there is often an opportunity to get a better entry position. In my opinion, an entry position below $40 would dramatically increase future returns.

Something that a lot of people don't like about Monster is that they don't give guidance and I have to say I like that because it keeps them more focused on the long term and not playing the quarter to quarter short term game of Wall Street. So all in all, Monster is a great company with good capital allocation skills and strong prospects for the future, but unfortunately a little too expensive at the moment.