Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Shyft Group: Right Time To Invest

May 25, 2023 9:29 AM ETThe Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF)
GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
230 Followers

Summary

  • SHYF posted its Q1 FY23 results with improved sales and gross margins.
  • They are expanding their business in Tennessee to boost revenue growth.
  • The stock has corrected 30% in the last four months, and I think it is a great buying opportunity.
  • I assign a buy rating on SHYF.

Checking the manifest one last time

kupicoo/E+ via Getty Images

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) manufactures specialty vehicles for recreational vehicle industries globally. They operate in two segments: specialty vehicles and fleet vehicles and services. In specialty vehicles, they manufacture truck bodies and offer final assembly services. In the fleet vehicles

Income statement

Seeking Alpha

Technical chart

Trading View

Shareholding pattern

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
230 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.