cokada/E+ via Getty Images

Just Landed on Mars

After Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) already had accomplished an eye-popping rally of 100% YoY, the stock continued to soar by an additional 25% after-market on May 24 following the company's impressive Q1 FY2024 results. NVDA not only beat consensus on both top and bottom line, but also raised Q2 FY2024 guidance, which exceeded street estimates by a significant margin.

Some investors may argue that the surge in the stock price can be justified by the massive wave of demand in generative AI, particularly since the debut of ChatGPT in November 2022. They believe that traditional valuation methods no longer apply due to the immense growth potential in the early stages of the AI "gold rush" expected in the coming decade. I admit that NVDA is a bedrock of the AI revolution and will benefit from increased demand. The stock's forward-looking nature means that it will factor in potential growth tailwinds, resulting in the current unrealistic valuation multiple. Therefore, despite the positive fundamentals, I remain bearish on the stock, as NVDA is currently priced in for perfection, similar to what we witnessed with Tesla, Inc. stock in 2021.

1Q24 Takeaway

1Q24 Press Release

NVDA has posted astonishing 1Q results, beating both revenue and EPS estimates by 10.3% and 18.5% respectively. Notably, the company has significantly raised 2Q FY2024 revenue guidance to a range of $10.78 billion to $11.22 billion. The midpoint of this range is 53% above Street estimates of $7.18 billion, indicating a significant demand for its data center products, driven by the growing interest in AI competitions. This massive surge in demand is expected to boost gross margin to the upper end of 70%, which would be the highest in the company's history and among the highest in the semi industry.

GTC 2023

During the earnings call, the CFO, Colette Kress, emphasized that there is a global surge in the adoption of AI applications and accelerated computing across cloud service providers, consumer Internet companies, and enterprises. Particularly, cloud service providers are facing a growing demand for AI trainings. Consumer Internet companies, such as Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), are using AI supercomputers for their AI production and research teams. Enterprises in sectors like automotive, finance, healthcare, and telecom are embracing AI and accelerated computing to enhance innovation and competitive positioning. She also gave an example to illustrate one of the application roadmaps:

"Bloomberg announced it has a $50 billion parameter model BloombergGPT to help with financial natural language processing tasks such as sentiment analysis, named entity recognition, news classification, and question and answering."

GTC 2023

Furthermore, the company made another jaw-dropping announcement, introducing the NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud. This is a managed service on Microsoft Azure that facilitates the development and deployment of industrial metaverse applications. By connecting Office 365 applications with Omniverse, I believe Nvidia and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) are able to digitize workflows in many sectors. Therefore, NVDA's announcements underscore their commitment to empowering creators and driving digital transformation through powerful GPU solutions and AI integration.

Priced for Perfection

1Q24 Press Release

I believe that the current rally of 165% YTD in NVDA's stock price reflects an expectation of extraordinary growth in the coming years. This speculation reminds investors of Tesla's "To the Moon" mentality in 2021, which ultimately did not live up to its hype. While I admit that it may not be entirely appropriate to compare NVDA and TSLA directly, it's worth noting that NVDA's revenue is still down 13.2% YoY in 1Q FY2024, whereas TSLA has made a 24.4% growth in revenue in the last quarter. These differences in revenue performance suggest that NVDA's "flying to Mars" mentality, meaning the stock is purely trading based on its future prospects.

Bloomberg

Despite the management's optimistic revenue forward guidance, I remain cautious when a stock is trading solely based on its future outlook. While it appears evident that the company is well-positioned to maintain its market leader status in the foreseeable future, it's important to consider the reliability of such guidance.

According to this Bloomberg article, a study suggests that companies provide accurate guidance only around 30% of the time. Aggressive guidance may attract investor attention and drive up the stock price, resulting in a higher valuation multiple. However, even if the company meets the promised guidance in the upcoming quarter, the price may not see significant further appreciation, as the positive news is already priced in. Conversely, if the company fails to achieve the guidance, the stock may face a significant selloff.

Floating on Mars

NVDA is currently trading at 33x P/S FY2024 after a 25% post-earnings rally, the most expensive name in the technology sector. Given the high interest rate backdrop, a stock trading above 15x P/S FTM is considered lofty. Moreover, NVDA's 65x P/E FY2024 is 67% higher than 39x Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD). Here is a fun fact: If we factored in TSLA's 52-week high of $407 per share and divided by CY2022 adjusted EPS of $4.02, the P/E would be 102x. Meanwhile, NVDA's post-earnings P/E CY2022 is 114x, more expensive than the TSLA's highest price level.

As a result, I would be cautious on NVDA's current price action. While people were talking about TSLA's tremendous growth outlook when the price reached historical new highs, that stock already has been cut in half in less than 2 years.

Conclusion

In sum, the remarkable price action of Nvidia Corporation in terms of beating revenue and earnings estimates, as well as raising its forward guidance, has attracted significant attention among investors. However, I believe that caution is warranted given the stock's lofty valuation multiples, which is one of the most expensive names in the technology sector. When compared to the historical volatility experienced by Tesla, Inc., it becomes evident that stocks trading at lofty valuations can be vulnerable to significant corrections even if its long-term growth trajectory remains intact. Therefore, from a risk and reward profile, I reiterate bearish view on Nvidia Corporation stock and look for a better entry point at a lower level.