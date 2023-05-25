Justin Sullivan

I decided to update my analysis of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock as the company released its fiscal 2024 first quarter results a few hours ago and the stock is currently up over 24% in after-hours trading:

This market movement represents a $186 billion increase in the company's market capitalization in just one day - more than the entire market capitalization of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) or Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN). Moreover, it cannot be said that this is another short squeeze - NVDA stock didn't have a large short interest before the jump:

On the contrary, hedge funds bought NVDA in a race, making the company one of the most popular in the first calendar quarter of this year, according to Goldman Sachs data as of May 22, 2023:

What was so unusual about the company's reporting that caused such a strong jump? And does such a sharp increase in valuation make sense for an already expensive company? Let's figure it out together.

NVDA's Q1 FY2024 Results Were Outstanding Indeed

The semiconductor giant surpassed expectations again. Excluding one-time items, Nvidia earned $1.09 per share in earnings, while revenue reached $7.19 billion, while Wall Street analysts had anticipated earnings of 92 cents per share and revenue of $6.52 billion.

I suggest diving into the business units to understand where all the growth in the first fiscal quarter came from [based on the latest earnings call and 8-K filing].

NVDA's 8-K filing

Data Center: record revenue of $4.28 billion, representing an 18% sequential increase and 14% YoY growth. The company's accelerated computing platform experienced strong global growth, driven by the rising demand for generative AI and the transition to Nvidia's energy-efficient and versatile accelerated computing solutions, according to the CEO's words. Gaming: revenue reached $2.24 billion, showing a strong sequential growth of 22% QoQ. Sales of the 40 Series GeForce RTX GPUs for notebooks and desktops were a significant driver of this growth. Nvidia's focus on delivering advancements in industrial design, performance, and battery life with features like RTX Path Tracing, DLSS 3 AI rendering, Reflex Ultra-Low Latency rendering, and Max-Q technology contributed to the success in the gaming segment. Pro Visualization: this segment's revenue amounted to $295 million, indicating a sequential growth of 31%. The demand for workstations in sectors such as Public Sector, Healthcare, and Automotive contributed to this growth. Nvidia's collaboration with Microsoft in harnessing generative AI for Windows and the announcement of NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud further solidified its position in the visualization market. Automotive: revenue reached $296 million, with a 1% sequential increase and a remarkable 114% year-on-year growth. The ramp of the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin platform in new energy vehicles [NEVs] drove this growth. Nvidia's expanding partnership with BYD for the use of DRIVE Orin in their next-generation vehicles also highlights the company's strong position in the automotive market. OEM and Other's share of total revenue fell to ~1%; it falls on lower entry-level notebook GPU sales. The future changes do not seem to be very important for the overall picture of growth.

Management is successfully managing to pass on rising costs to consumers, as we can see from the expansion of margins: Nvidia's gross margins are now 64.6% [GAAP] and 66.8% non-GAAP. At the same time, GAAP operating costs are down 30% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter:

NVDA's 8-K filing

Nvidia's total cash and marketable securities position amounted to $15.32 billion. This is a decrease from $20.34 billion compared to the previous year, primarily due to stock repurchases of $8.04 billion. However, it's an increase from $13.30 billion in the previous quarter, driven by strong operating cash flow generation:

NVDA's 8-K filing [author's notes]

In its second quarter of the fiscal year 2024, Nvidia expects revenue of ~$11.00 billion, gross margins of around 68.6% GAAP and 70.0% non-GAAP, operating expenses of ~$2.71 billion GAAP and $1.90 billion non-GAAP, an anticipated income of around $90 million from non-affiliated investments (excluding gains and losses), tax rates of around 14.0% (GAAP and non-GAAP), and CAPEX of ~$300-350 million for the quarter and ~$1.10-1.30 billion for the full fiscal year 2024 (including principal payments on property and equipment).

As you can see, the margin expansion is likely to continue, and the implied EPS numbers are obviously not yet fully reflected in the analyst forecasts:

Seeking Alpha, NVDA's Earnings Estimates

Clearly, NVDA has a handful of growth drivers ahead of it, but I'm very confused by the current market reaction.

Why Nvidia's Jump Looks Unsustainable

I've compiled Seeking Alpha data from 68 companies in the Semiconductor industry to show you the absurdity of the situation. Let's assume that NVDA stock's explosive reaction doesn't lead to significant growth in other publicly traded companies in the industry. This is a deliberate misrepresentation that will almost certainly turn out to be untrue - I make it only for illustrative purposes. Here's what the final picture will look like if NVDA stock remains at $380 per share when the market closes on May 25, 2023, all else being equal:

Author's work, based on Seeking Alpha's data

In other words, as shown in the image above, NVDA's market share among publicly listed companies is expected to rise from 28.1% to 32.7% - in just one trading session. And why all this? Because NVDA's management is doing a good job of managing costs and has improved its FY2024 guidance. I don't buy it.

Yes, Nvidia is a dominant player in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the areas of graphics processing units [GPUs] and artificial intelligence [AI] technologies. But it would be inaccurate to classify Nvidia as the ultimate beneficiary in its niche. While the company holds a significant market share and has established a strong presence in its respective markets, there are other competitors operating in the same space. Companies like AMD, Intel Corporation (INTC), and other GPU manufacturers provide competition in the semiconductor industry, but now it looks like there is no one else on the market besides Nvidia.

Bulls might say that NVDA's valuation multiples are justified by its prospective business growth rates. Okay, but there is a valuation metric that gives us an idea of how much investors are overpaying [or underpaying] per % of future EPS growth. I'm talking about the PEG ratio, a forwarding one:

Author's work, based on Seeking Alpha's data

As we know, a low forward PEG ratio suggests that a company's stock may be undervalued relative to its expected growth, while a high ratio may indicate an overvaluation. And NVDA's forwarding PEG ratio is currently >21% higher, than the median of the peer group - and that's based on data before the stock's after-hours jump that doubles that discrepancy.

At the same time, you need to understand that Nvidia is still far from being the largest company in terms of scale - its TTM revenue is a little more than 5.6% of the total mass. It'll take decades for NVDA to achieve the status of "owning 1/3 of the entire market."

Author's work, based on Seeking Alpha's data

Bottom Line

I don't downgrade Nvidia Corporation stock this time around for one reason - the duration of greed could surpass the tolerance of a short position. This is a typical pattern observed in all bubbles. Even when we consider the well-known graphs illustrating Tesla, Inc.'s (TSLA) market capitalization compared to other players in the auto market, it is crucial to recognize that in November 2021, the stock experienced a significant decline due to entirely different factors. The market needed a macro stimulus to confuse the process of reassessing future growth forecasts. NVDA suffered badly against this backdrop then, but has now fully recovered and stormed to the new ATH, ignoring the overbought indicators I paid attention to last time. However, macro complexity hasn't disappeared, it has only increased - I talk about this in more detail in my recent article "5 Reasons To Get Out Of The Market."

Once the market realizes the extent of the complexities, I expect the AI hype to dissipate as quickly as it came, because all AI optimizations are aimed at improving corporate operating margins in the long run - what will happen when the market sees a drop in sales volumes due to slowing demand or an increase in financing costs due to rising interest rates [they are reflected in the financials with a lag]?

At this point in time, I see a great risk that hedge funds and institutional investors, seeing a large-cap company like Nvidia Corporation reach a new high of over $180 billion in value, will decide to take their profits. As I said earlier, NVDA became one of the most popular stocks in the last quarter - maybe now is the time to close the position before it's too late.

In any case, I've decided to maintain my Neutral rating for Nvidia Corporation stock, which is hidden under the "Hold" rating. I'll watch the development of the drama from the sidelines.

