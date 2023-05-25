Splunk Q1 Earnings: Surprisingly Strong Results
Summary
- Splunk Inc.'s newly updated guidance shows that there's still a growth engine in the company.
- The company is expected to significantly increase profitability in fiscal H2 2024, making it an attractive investment opportunity.
- I estimate that Splunk is priced at around 17x forward free cash flows. For a big data company, that's a very attractive valuation.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
In a rare occurrence, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) reported very impressive Q1 earnings results. Not only was its revenue in the quarter very strong, but its guidance for the quarter ahead, as well as its full-year revenues were upwards revised.
But the real icing on the cake has to be the fact that the business is expected to massively ramp up its profitability in fiscal H2 2024.
I believe that Splunk will be annualizing $1 billion in free cash flows in a few quarters' time. This would leave the stock priced at approximately 17x forward free cash flow. A very attractive entry point for investors.
Splunk Near-Term Prospects
Splunk specializes in producing software for monitoring and analyzing machine-generated machine data.
Machine data is data that is generated by apps and computers, and provides interesting and valuable data that can be used to drive business insights.
As a machine data platform, Splunk competes with the likes of Datadog, Inc. (DDOG).
Splunk focuses on operational intelligence and log management, specializing in analyzing machine-generated data. Its primary use cases include IT operations and business analytics.
While there's tremendous demand for log management and operational intelligence platforms, there's also intense competition. I suspect readers will know of Datadog and Elastic N.V. (ESTC), but there are many others too, both big competitors including Amazon's (AMZN) AWS and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), as well as, smaller peers such as the recently taken private Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO).
Indeed, that's the point I'm driving at. There's a lot of demand for Splunk's operations, but I'm not sure that Splunk is retaining its market share.
Expectations Had Been Reduced Already
As you can see above, Splunk's fiscal Q2 2024 guidance points to 12% y/y growth rates. For investors, this was a markedly positive surprise.
After all, as we headed into the print, Splunk was presumed to be growing in fiscal Q2 2023 by single digits:
What's more, I suspect that it's now likely, given Splunk's recently found momentum, that it may in fact end up upwards revising its full-year fiscal 2024 outlook at some point in the coming quarters.
After all, despite the challenging comparables with fiscal H2 2023, it appears possible that analysts may be too bearish on Splunk's H2 prospects.
However, the good news has not stopped there.
Profitability Profile Delights Investors
Splunk upwards revised its non-GAAP operating margin by 100 basis points at the high.
This is particularly noteworthy given that Splunk's non-GAAP operating margin in the most recently reported quarter, fiscal Q1 2024 was 3.3%. This compares with its previously guided fiscal Q1 2024 negative 3% non-GAAP operating margin.
While I won't make any comments with regard to Splunk's bloated stock-based compensation ("SBC"), the fact remains that at some point, investors will demand even more aggressive reductions on Splunk's SBC expenses.
On the other hand, it's worthwhile to note that Splunk's SBC expense in the same quarter last year amounted to approximately 33% of its total revenues, while this time around SBC now accounts for 25% of total revenues.
In conclusion, there's no question that Splunk's profitability profile is indeed moving in the right direction. And the recently upgraded non-GAAP profitability implies a dramatic ramp-up in profitability in H2 2024.
Furthermore, on a free cash flow basis, Splunk is seeing a very rapid increase.
More specifically, during fiscal Q1 2024, free cash flow was up 253% y/y. Management stated on the call:
Q1 is annually our largest free cash flow quarter driven by the seasonally high bookings in Q4, which are mostly collected in Q1. For that reason, we recommend that investors evaluate free cash flow on a trailing 12-month basis which totaled $776 million at the end of Q1, more than quadruple the $179 million generated over the 12 months ending April 30, 2022.
With this consideration in mind, I believe that within a few quarters' time, Splunk will be on a $1 billion free cash flow annualized run rate. This leaves the stock priced at around 17x forward free cash flow.
The Bottom Line
Splunk Inc.'s newly updated guidance shows that there's still a growth engine in the company. Furthermore, given Splunk's upwards revising profitability profile, it looks very likely that in a few quarters' time, Splunk will be on a run rate of $1 billion in free cash flow.
This would put the big data company at around 17x forward free cash flow. A fraction of the price of Datadog.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.
We are all working together to compound returns.
WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.