Your Retirement In Danger: Here Is What You Should Know

For many, retirement is the time to finally take a breath and enjoy the fruits of what took a lifetime of employment to create. It's a time of liberation from daily work obligations and a time to chart the most fulfilling course.

Retirement is a big decision. It involves carefully reviewing your living and financial situation and detailed discussions with your close family members. Most importantly, you must assess how much of your retirement cash flows are under your control. Let us look at some essential considerations.

Factoring In Unexpected Expenses

If you are retiring in your 50s or 60s, having enough to support yourself and your significant other for at least 30 years is essential. In addition to your general living costs, such as groceries, utility bills, commute, recreation and leisure, and other household expenses, from time to time, you will face several unexpected costs in retirement. It is critical to factor these into your planning.

1. Healthcare: Inflation is an antagonist in everyone's financial well-being. The cost of goods and services we consume rises over time, but during our working years, we get pay bumps, bonuses, and promotion raises to compensate for the effects of inflation and some more.

Retirees typically have more healthcare needs than any other age group, and it is an expense to be prepared for. Costs have significantly outpaced those of other categories in the past decades, and there are no signs of slowing down. According to McKinsey research, health insurance companies are petitioning state regulators to approve 10% to 20% increases, resulting in sharp healthcare inflation forecasts through 2027. While Social Security's Cost Of Living Adjustments has helped cushion the effects of inflation, these adjustments historically have lagged behind medical inflation.

Think Medicare is available to save you? Think again. Medicare Part A is projected to become insolvent in 2028, and beneficiaries will lose access to necessary care.

Soaring medical costs will worst hit retirees on fixed annuities or pensions without inflation adjustments. You need a better plan to care for yourself and your significant other.

A few other surprises to be prepared for in retirement include:

2. Repairs for your house

3. Major expenses with your vehicle or a replacement

4. Children requiring financial assistance

5. Long-term care

Failure to appropriately budget for these will involve a withdrawal of a more significant chunk out of IRAs or 401(k)s than planned. And the timing could be terrible if the spending requirement happens to be during a bear market like the present.

Factoring in expenses by itself doesn't make you prepared for your retirement.

Your Income Could Face Shocks

To a certain extent, one can have a plan to tackle unexpected expenses. But it would be best if you also thought about unexpected shocks to your income. After all, your retirement could last 30 years or longer.

1. Reduced Social Security Benefits

Americans are having fewer children and are living longer. These trends are contributing to an aging population. The outsized generation of Baby Boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964) is retiring at a record pace, further lowering the proportion of the American population in the workforce.

I often hear comments that the political leaders in office would never let that happen and that cutting Social Security and Medicare benefits on one's watch would be political suicide. Is this the theory you want to base your retirement on?

"Full retirement age" has already been extended, and the cost taken out of social security to pay for Medicare benefits keeps increasing. While it is less likely for a straightforward "cut" to be made, there are many ways that your effective benefits could be reduced, forcing you to rely more heavily on your own resources.

If Social Security benefits were part of your retirement plan, you might need a better one.

2. Reduced pension benefits

Pensions are almost extinct in the private sector. 401(k)s have effectively taken over as the preferred benefit for U.S. employers, and your retirement nest egg is fully invested in the financial markets.

If you work in the public sector, then you still have some hope of receiving pension benefits during your golden years. However, the private managers handling those pension funds are increasingly gambling in the financial markets, and their carelessness could result in declining payments. Over 1 in 10 public pension dollars are invested in private equity assets. The hedge funds managing them are collecting billions in management fees with barely any performance difference from leading market indices. Moreover, it has been reported that 94% of America's state and local government pension funds are speculating with cryptocurrencies.

When pension funds lose money through risky bets (like Melvin Capital's irresponsible speculation with GameStop (GME)), teachers, law enforcement officials, firefighters, and other government workers stand to see declining benefits in their retirement.

3. Inability to pursue the planned retirement gig

Maybe you didn't plan to hang up your boots completely. You may have thought about driving for Uber, working part-time for the local retailer, being a pet sitter in your neighborhood, etc. Keeping yourself occupied with low-stress jobs that assist with your retirement expenses is always great.

I recommend keeping those in the "nice to have" bucket, and not in the "must have" pool. For various reasons, including but not limited to injuries or health conditions, retirees may be unable to pursue a part-time role to add those extra dollars to their income mix

4. Loss of a spouse

It is a terrible personal loss when one's spouse passes away. Unfortunately, this is inevitable. Along with the loss of much-needed emotional companionship, retirees will also have financial implications from this.

Most retired couples would have two Social Security checks coming in. When one spouse passes, the surviving widow (or widower) gets to keep the higher of the two benefits either partner was receiving. This automatically implies up to a 50% reduction in your income.

How Do You Want to Spend Your Time in Retirement?

There could have been hobbies that you have wanted to pursue but couldn't during your working years. There may be places you want to visit. You could be retiring to help raise your grandkid(s).

Note how financial management is a tiny component of the day, potentially in the vein of keeping track of day-to-day expenses.

We read a lot about savvy investors saying they closely watch the market and move in and out of securities to achieve gains to fuel their retirement lifestyle. Others discuss the sale of options or pursue day trading to generate retirement income. These are not passive techniques. In fact, they require a significant time commitment to study the charts and the market news, follow the legislative changes, and make decisions that often need to be reversed quickly to protect themselves from the downside.

"Don't Speculate unless you can make it a full-time job" - Bernard Baruch

There is nothing wrong with that approach if you enjoy it and it suits your retirement needs. It is important to remember that these activities take time and can easily be categorized as a day job. It also comes at the expense of significant mental stress and frustration. You may be able to follow the markets and take action in your 50s actively. Do you want to do the same in your 80s?

If you want to trade securities to support your retirement, you will essentially replace the "Relaxing & Leisure" bubble in the above image with "Trading Securities." For some, this is an enjoyable diversion. Others might find it an unpleasant chore. It is important for you to determine what you want your retirement to be about.

The Income Method

Passive income is a very underappreciated concept, and dividends are an excellent tool to generate a healthy living from the stock market without being actively involved. Our approach to investing is to employ the income method - every portfolio constituent must produce paychecks through the periodic payment of dividends and distributions. And the method is suitable whether you are in your 50s or your 80s.

At HDO, we are proponents of generating passive paychecks through a diversified portfolio of dividend payers. Our 'model portfolio' holds 45+ securities across REITs, BDCs, Closed-End Funds, ETFs, MLPs, C-Corps, preferred shares, and baby bonds to generate a +9% overall yield. We aim for above-average portfolio yield to shield ourselves from the long-term effects of inflation and enable a long and stress-free retirement.

In today's climate of disappearing pensions, fundamentally weak Social Security and Medicare programs, and rising healthcare costs, you are well-positioned in retirement if your income maintains inflation-defying growth. Running out of money is the worst thing that can happen to you in retirement. With dividends fueling your retirement pursuits, you don't have to worry about liquidating your securities during a market crash to pay the bills. You also don't have to stress over the market commentary or the favorability of the economy and the political landscape for Corporate America. Unlike stock price movements with a lot of expectation and hope behind the upside, dividends are hard cash paid to you at regular intervals. Spend it, reinvest it, grow it, and you get to control it, just like how you will manage your retirement lifestyle.