plastic_buddha

Even at current elevated (in my view) gold prices, gold mining stocks trade at extreme valuations, with a forward price-to-free cash flow ratio of 36x. Gold mining companies have a tendency to raise capex just as gold prices are topping out, and this appears to be the case once again. Even a slight drop in gold prices would be enough tip free cash flows negative and cause a collapse in dividend payments. I remain short the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

The GDX ETF

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF tracks the performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Mining Index. Newmont (NEM) has the largest weighting on the index at just over 9%, although this weighting has fallen significantly over the past year as the stock has fallen 50% from its peak. Even after seeing dividends rise across the sector in recent years, the GDX's still only pays a dividend yield of 1.5%, which is slightly below the index's 2.2%. The GDX charges an expense ratio of 0.51%, which also acts as a meaningful drag on long-term returns.

Since my previous article on the GDX in March (see 'GDX: Extremely Overvalued Even At These High Gold Prices'), the ETF has reversed an 11% gain, dropping 12% from its highs as gold failed to hold onto the key $1,200 level. After a brief period of outperformance relative to gold prices, the GDX looks set to resume its long-term underperformance, having posted a series of higher highs.

Gold Price Vs GDX ETF (Bloomberg)

Rising Capex Has Undermined Profitability

With gold prices still close to all-time highs, forward earnings multiples for the NYSE Arca Gold Mining Index have fallen significantly, but they remain extremely expensive. Bloomberg analysts are pricing in an 8% rise in revenues and an 8% rise in operating profit over the next 12 months as the rise in gold prices feeds through into earnings reports. This is expected to lead to a tripling of free cash flows. Even then, and assuming a 10% decline in capital expenditures, the forward price to free cash flow sits at 36x. Such has been the extent of the rise in capex over recent years.

After years of relatively low capital expenditure, gold miners have expanded capex by over 70% over the past 18 months, encouraged by the rise in gold prices. Capex is now 26% of sales, up from 17% in 2021. The cyclical nature of gold price booms and busts means that gold producers often find themselves expanding investment just as gold prices peak, resulting in negative free cash flows, and this looks likely to happen again.

Highly Susceptible To Even A Slight Drop In Gold Prices

As I argued on May 24th in 'As Gold Loses Grip On $2000, Further Losses Await', gold prices face intensifying downside risks from continued high real interest rates, and even a slight fall in gold prices back could cause sales to drop to the extent that operating cash flows cannot cover capital expenditures. Based on analysts' expectations of operating and capex expenditure over the next 12 months, it would take just an 8% decline in gold prices to undermine revenues enough to fully wipe out all free cash flows.

Dividend Cuts Are Highly Likely

While Bloomberg analysts expect to see sales and profits rise over the coming months, they expect to see a 4% drop in dividend payments. After their recent rise, dividend payments now exceed free cash flows, and this has unwound some of the balance sheet improvement seen in the sector since 2013. Unless we see continued gold price gains, I would expect to see dividends get cut much more aggressively, as was the case in late 2013 when payouts followed free cash flows lower with a 12-month lag. With this in mind, the risk-reward outlook facing the GDX is particularly poor at present, and I remain short. A convincing close above $2,000 in gold or a significant fall in the GDX's valuation would be needed for me to adopt a more positive outlook.