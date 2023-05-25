Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GDX: Even A Small Fall In Gold Prices Would Turn Free Cash Flows Negative

Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • Gold mining companies have a tendency to raise capex just as gold prices are topping out, and this appears to be the case once again.
  • After years of relatively low capital expenditure, gold miners have expanded capex by over 70% over the past 18 months, encouraged by the rise in gold prices.
  • I remain short the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF which looks likely to resume its long-term underperformance relative to gold prices.
  • Based on Bloomberg analysts’ expectations of operating and capex expenditure over the next 12 months, it would take just an 8% decline in gold prices to undermine revenues enough to fully wipe out all free cash flows.

Even at current elevated (in my view) gold prices, gold mining stocks trade at extreme valuations, with a forward price-to-free cash flow ratio of 36x. Gold mining companies have a tendency to raise capex just as gold prices are topping out, and

Stuart Allsopp
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

