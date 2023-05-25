Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AIVI: So Far This AI-Powered ETF Is Underperforming

Summary

  • WisdomTree International Al Enhanced Value Fund uses a proprietary AI model to pick international value stocks.
  • AIVI rebranded in early 2022 to take advantage of the AI hype.
  • However, since the change in strategy, AIVI has underperformed as a passive international value ETF with lower returns and higher volatility.
  • I recommend investors avoid the AI hype for now.

Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AI' title='C3.ai, Inc.'>AI</a>) Automation, Predictive analytics, Customer service AI-powered chatbot, analyze customer data, business and technology

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Recently, I wrote an article reviewing the AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ). While the concept of using artificial intelligence ("AI") to pick stocks is intriguing, I saw no evidence AIEQ's AI model added any 'alpha' relative to a passive market fund

AIVI was rebranded in January 2022 to capitalize on the AI trend

Figure 1 - AIVI was rebranded in January 2022 to capitalize on the AI trend (DOO/AIVI SEC filing)

AIVI portfolio characteristics

Figure 2 - AIVI portfolio characteristics (wisdomtree.com)

EFV portfolio characteristics

Figure 3 - EFV portfolio characteristics (ishares.com)

AIVI geographical allocation

Figure 4 - AIVI geographical allocation (wisdomtree.com)

EFV geographical allocation

Figure 5 - EFV geographical allocation (ishares.com)

AIVI sector allocation

Figure 6 - AIVI sector allocation (wisdomtree.com)

EFV sector allocation

Figure 7 - EFV sector allocation (ishares.com)

AIVI historical returns

Figure 8 - AIVI historical returns (morningstar.com)

EFV historical returns

Figure 9 - EFV historical returns (morningstar.com)

AIVI vs. EFV

Figure 10 - AIVI vs. EFV (Author created using Portfolio Visualizer)

AIVI pays a 4.4% distribution yield

Figure 11 - AIVI pays a 4.4% distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

