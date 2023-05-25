Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500: The Market Could Stay Bullish A Bit Longer

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This is the most hated rally in recent history.
  • Inflation is down, liquidity is up, and the economy is strong. This is a bull market.
  • A big crash could come eventually, so be ready.
Bear market stock chart on red background,stock market crash,business finance and investment,3d rendering

Oselote

Thesis Summary

To the surprise of many, markets have kept rising in 2023. How is this possible?

We are allegedly entering what appears to be the most anticipated recession in history, and yet stocks keep rallying. Perhaps the market is

M2 and CPI

M2 and CPI (longtermtrends)

Global liquidity

Global liquidity (Citi Research)

PMI

PMI (SPGlobal)

1970s inflation, spx, rates and employment

1970s inflation, spx, rates and employment (TradingView)

Macro moves markets, which is why I like to stay on top of it.

