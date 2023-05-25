Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SuRo Capital: Selling For 43 Cents On The Dollar For A Reason

May 25, 2023 10:40 AM ETSuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)
Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • SuRo Capital is down around 17% year-to-date with its discount to net asset value moving to 57%.
  • The composition of the equity-focused BDC's portfolio is broadly unchanged from last year as continued macroeconomic headwinds continue to pressure tech valuations.
  • A high dependency on just five positions will form a major bottleneck for SuRo's net asset growth as VC exit activity remains constrained.

SuRo Capital's (NASDAQ:SSSS) net assets came in at $215 million, or $7.59 per share, as of the end of its fiscal 2023 first quarter. Whilst this was up sequentially by 20 cents from the fourth quarter, it was a 38% decline

SuRo Capital Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Portfolio

SuRo Capital Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Portfolio

SuRo Capital 5-year dividend history

US venture capital funding

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

