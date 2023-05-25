Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CarParts: Immense Upside And Takeover Potential

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
953 Followers

Summary

  • CarParts.com, Inc. is an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States.
  • Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 10%, driven by an aggressive digital strategy.
  • CarParts' current margins are unattractive, but we think improvement is likely in the coming years as the company focuses on profitability.
  • The parts industry is robust and has the characteristics to generate attractive growth in the coming years.
  • CarParts is extremely undervalued, with our DCF implying a 153% upside (analysts see 151.2%). We also think the company could be a takeover target.

merchandiser checking products availibility for car repair

LSOphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • CarParts (NASDAQ:PRTS) is a relatively good business and growing well as its low-cost e-commerce strategy allows it to gain market share relative to its larger peers.
  • We expect the
Chart
Data by YCharts

Carparts

CarParts Financial performance (TIKR Terminal)

Autozone o'reilly advanced autoparts

CarParts outlook (TIKR Terminal)

This article was written by

We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

