BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is third largest warehouse club retailer operating 218 warehouse clubs, primarily in the Eastern Coast of the US offering brand-name and private label food, general merchandise, gasoline and other specialty products. BJ's has been a beneficiary with its membership accelerating leading to higher signups, outsized gas profits along with its value proposition in an inflationary environment with its focused store network. It has performed exceedingly well since 2019 with its stock up ~200% outperforming its peers by a huge margin.

Q1 Results Beat but Slowing Signal

BJ's reported a mixed set of Q1 results with its comparable sales (excluding gas) of 5.7% missing consensus expectation of 6.0% by a slight margin. Traffic was the main driver which contributed more than half of the comp sales growth supported by high single digit inflation (vs double digit inflation in Q4 2022). It reported a strong 8% growth in comparable sales within grocery, perishables & sundries which more than offset the 8% decline within the general merchandise category. Its digital sales grew by 19.0% YoY, demonstrating its omnichannel focus continue to resonate with members. In addition, the company's membership fee income remained robust that climbed by 6.1% to $102.5 mm. Merchandise Gross Margins improved by 100 bps YoY on the back of moderating supply chain costs. It reported EPS of $0.85 for the quarter, beating estimates, despite a tax headwind of ~$22 mn.

However, the stock nosedived 7% as management guided Q2 comps to be in low single digits. This still implies a sequential acceleration heading into H2 despite moderating food inflation which is encouraging (food inflation is expected to moderate from 7.2% in April to 3.0% by the end of the year). It's guidance for full year comps remained unchanged at 4-5% comp sales growth (ex Gasoline), although pointing more at the lower end of the range while maintaining a flattish EPS. Street is concerned that a moderating inflation and management's expected bullishness in H2 would not materialize and lead to earnings downgrades. However, we believe BJ's refreshed assortment in general merchandise should offset comp slowdown in other categories as demonstrated in strong 5% growth in comp sales within the apparel segment. Further, we believe its continued investments since 2018 to drive higher member lifetime values, traffic and market share gains has enabled them to have a significant 90% renewal rate implying a strong customer loyalty.

Key Initiatives

BJ's has not been able to develop its general merchandise potential to its full potential with comps continuing to lag. However, it had made several initiatives including building a robust supply chain and network, refreshing its assortment of Levi's, Dickies, and Champion products as well as adding new brands of products which led to a decent comp growth in Q1. Also, it has fully refreshed its toy product assortment with more than 80% of new toys. It has also launched new credit card in partnership with Capital One, continuing to grow the offerings in its credit cards business which has grown ten-fold since its launch in 2015 and seeks to encourage members to trade to higher tiers and grow credit card membership. It also expects to annually add 10 clubs which would aid in sales growth and expects to realize its full potential within 5 years.

Valuation

BJ's currently trades at 15x 1 year Fwd P/E which is at a significant discount to large staples Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST) and even Dollar Tree (DLTR). We initiate this as Buy and view a favorable risk-reward post the recent selloff with a target price of $75 (at 19x P/E in line with its peers and at a discount to other large cap retailers such as Walmart and Costco).

Risks to rating include 1) moderating inflation could put significant pressure on the company's food and grocery business 2) general merchandise sales growth particularly in apparel and toys segment's growth in H2 would come below expectations due to increasing competition and consumers pullback on discretionary items 3) margin pressure due to sticky domestic freight rates 4) slowing membership signups and lesser than frequent return rate of members due to change in product assortment and 5) any changes in fuel prices could negatively impact comparable sales trend and profitability given it provides gasoline in more than two-third of its clubs

Conclusion

We initiate BJ's as Buy as the street looks increasingly focused on the slowing core business which can lead to potential earning downgrades. However, we believe the continued sequential acceleration going into H2 along with a better comp growth for general merchandise category could potentially negate any softness in the food inflation. BJ has reported strong traffic and membership (up 5% YoY) and market share gains driven by higher sales per member across each of the income segment. Its key initiatives including credit card launches, change in general merchandise assortment as well as own private label brand launches would continue to bode well for the company driving consistent traffic and offering value for its members.